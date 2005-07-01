Lookin' Good

This couple knows image is everything and helps their clients look great.

When husband-and-wife team Kevin Campbell, 33, and Tashya Kowalski-Campbell, 32, sold their medical transportation business, they were on the hunt for a better quality of life and the chance to get involved in a growing industry. Their search ended when, in January 2004, they opened the doors to their Sona MedSpain King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. They expected noninvasive cosmetic surgeries, such as the removal of fine lines, wrinkles, brown spots and tattoos, to appeal to a growing number of consumers who want to look great without having plastic surgery. What they weren't expecting: Men comprise approximately 35 percent of their client base. "Men are no less vain than women," says Kevin. "They're certainly very interested in their appearance."

The metrosexual trend means that a whole new segment of the population is seeking Sona MedSpa services--particularly hair removal. Kevin and Tashya are considering allocating some of their marketing dollars to target males, especially since their female clients naturally help with word-of-mouth marketing. Says Kevin, "Women are 10 times more likely to make referrals than men, who are sheepish about the procedures."

By identifying their client base and applying their individual strengths--Kevin does the marketing, while Tashya oversees the 15 nurses--they not only ended their first year with an impressive $3.5 million in sales, but also opened a second center in May, which should push 2005 sales to at least $5 million.