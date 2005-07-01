My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Lookin' Good

This couple knows image is everything and helps their clients look great.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When husband-and-wife team Kevin Campbell, 33, and Tashya Kowalski-Campbell, 32, sold their medical transportation business, they were on the hunt for a better quality of life and the chance to get involved in a growing industry. Their search ended when, in January 2004, they opened the doors to their Sona MedSpain King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. They expected noninvasive cosmetic surgeries, such as the removal of fine lines, wrinkles, brown spots and tattoos, to appeal to a growing number of consumers who want to look great without having plastic surgery. What they weren't expecting: Men comprise approximately 35 percent of their client base. "Men are no less vain than women," says Kevin. "They're certainly very interested in their appearance."

The metrosexual trend means that a whole new segment of the population is seeking Sona MedSpa services--particularly hair removal. Kevin and Tashya are considering allocating some of their marketing dollars to target males, especially since their female clients naturally help with word-of-mouth marketing. Says Kevin, "Women are 10 times more likely to make referrals than men, who are sheepish about the procedures."

By identifying their client base and applying their individual strengths--Kevin does the marketing, while Tashya oversees the 15 nurses--they not only ended their first year with an impressive $3.5 million in sales, but also opened a second center in May, which should push 2005 sales to at least $5 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm