Kelly K. Spors

Kelly K. Spors

Kelly K. Spors is a freelance writer in St. Louis Park, Minn.

More From Kelly K. Spors

How One Grocery Store Is Modernizing the Honor System
Pivots

How One Grocery Store Is Modernizing the Honor System

MBAs Across America helped a Kansas City, Missouri food market find identify technologies to help it graduate from an old-school paper system to boost efficiency.
6 min read
What These MBA Students Did on Their Summer Vacation
Pivots

What These MBA Students Did on Their Summer Vacation

MBAs Across America sends teams from top U.S. business schools across the country to consult with small high-impact companies.
5 min read
To Grow, This Distillery Learned How to Tell Its State-of-the-Art Story
Driving Business - Driving Success

To Grow, This Distillery Learned How to Tell Its State-of-the-Art Story

MBAs Across America helped one Butte, Montana distillery understand and educate its market to expand to online sales.
4 min read
7 Reasons '7 Habits of Highly Effective People' Lives on 25 Years Later
Project Grow

7 Reasons '7 Habits of Highly Effective People' Lives on 25 Years Later

Today is the book's 25th anniversary. We look at the secrets from this thought leadership empire.
6 min read
100-Year-Old Jolly Time Pop Corn Offers Kernels of Wisdom
Forward thinkers

100-Year-Old Jolly Time Pop Corn Offers Kernels of Wisdom

Fourth-generation owners Garry and Carlton Smith share how their family-owned business has stayed fresh for a century.
6 min read
What You Can Learn From Nintendo's Weird and Wonderful 125 Years
Forward thinkers

What You Can Learn From Nintendo's Weird and Wonderful 125 Years

From playing cards, to taxis to love hotels, it's been a long road to producing iconic gaming systems. We explain what entrepreneurs can learn from this long-running company.
6 min read
Century-Old Businesses: Their Secrets to Success
Growth Strategies

Century-Old Businesses: Their Secrets to Success

It's getting harder to reach 100. We explain what's worked.
Bitstrips' Founder on the Importance of Mobile and the Year Ahead
Entrepreneurs

Bitstrips' Founder on the Importance of Mobile and the Year Ahead

Bitstrips' CEO Jacob Blackstock talks about the company's soaring growth and plans for 2014.
5 min read
What Mobile Gifting Will Look Like in 2014
Entrepreneurs

What Mobile Gifting Will Look Like in 2014

2013 was a big year for CEO Matt Brezina whose company Sincerely got acquired. He tells us what he's learned and how this former startup will grow in the new year.
7 min read
A College 'Trep's Plans for 2014
Ready for Anything

A College 'Trep's Plans for 2014

Entrepreneur caught up with College Entrepreneur of 2012 Bryan Silverman and talked about the upcoming year and his plans after graduation.
6 min read
Building a Sustainable Brand -- One Thoughtful Step at a Time
Growth Strategies

Building a Sustainable Brand -- One Thoughtful Step at a Time

HAVEN founder Kayce White explains what she's gleaned from the rapid growth of her all-natural cleaning products business.
5 min read
Why This 'Trep Will Start School in 2014
Ready for Anything

Why This 'Trep Will Start School in 2014

Entrepreneur caught up with its past 'Treps of the Year, Emerging Entrepreneur Jason Lucash, about how the year has changed him and how it's prepared him for 2014.
4 min read
Manufacturer Thinks 'Lean' to Cut Waste, Boost Efficiency
Driving Business - Driving Success

Manufacturer Thinks 'Lean' to Cut Waste, Boost Efficiency

This printing company used methods from Toyota to reduce errors and inefficiencies.
4 min read
How Online Direct Sales Saved This Luxury Business
Driving Business - Driving Success

How Online Direct Sales Saved This Luxury Business

The financial crisis forced Vero Linens to find a new target market.
4 min read
For Agility, A Shift to Freelancers
Driving Business - Driving Success

For Agility, A Shift to Freelancers

Shedding overhead helped this North Carolina marketing agency refocus and become profitable after a merger.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.