Are You Tracking These 5 Warehouse Metrics? If Not, Here’s Why You Should Be.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways One of the best lines of defense against poor warehouse performance and stagnant or declining growth is to take an in-depth look at key warehouse metrics.

To build agile, resilient warehouse operations that can scale and sustain growth, ecommerce businesses may want to consider how labor productivity, mean time-to-ship, mis-ship percentages, inventory count and cancellation rate are shaping their warehouse performance.

Global business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce revenue is expected to grow to $5.5 trillion by 2027 at a steady 14.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) — and every ecommerce leader worth their salt is determined to increase their share of the profits. Yet when brands think about growth levers, they often focus on customer acquisition, marketing and adding new sales channels, while the behind-the-scenes growth engine of warehouse performance gets overlooked.

Ecommerce leaders with this blinkered view of growth strategy neglect to recognize that warehouse operations are one of the biggest constraints on scalability and profitability. Whether fulfillment bottlenecks, mis-ships or stockouts, these impediments to optimized warehouse performance have a direct (and costly) impact on customer experience, brand reputation and revenue growth.

Unfortunately, normalizing inefficient processes in the warehouse has become a common problem for online merchants. Understandably, warehouse managers are distracted by the complexity of keeping up with peak demand volumes amidst increasing expectations for fast, transparent delivery. Overwhelmed by the day-to-day, they overlook ongoing issues — picking errors, disorganized packing processes, increasing return volumes — as long as orders continue to get out the door.

With fulfillment bottlenecks stifling growth for so many ecommerce businesses, warehouse performance has become a key competitive differentiator (and a hidden growth engine), giving forward-thinking companies a leg up as they contend with demand volatility, rising labor costs and supply chain disruptions.

Looking under the hood

Every business professional has heard the familiar adage, “You can’t manage what you can’t measure,” and, in this case, it rings true. One of the best lines of defense against poor warehouse performance and stagnant or declining growth is to take an in-depth look at key warehouse metrics.

The executive team needs to uncover, and understand the implications of, any workflow obstacles, especially the friction points that may be hiding in plain sight. Even seemingly minor inefficiencies drag down warehouse performance, undermining a streamlined customer experience and, ultimately, compromising customer lifetime value (CLV). After all, effective warehouse operations are critical to backing up promises made to the customer.

5 warehouse KPIs to watch

To build agile, resilient warehouse operations that can scale and sustain growth, ecommerce businesses may want to consider how the following five key performance indicators (KPIs) are shaping their warehouse performance.

1. Labor productivity

As a cornerstone of warehouse efficiency and cost management, labor productivity underpins the ability to meet customer demand without adding staffing costs — a boon to businesses struggling with high labor costs and staff shortages in the warehouse. Companies should measure the most frequently executed warehouse tasks, such as calculating the number of picks per hour per person.

While determining labor productivity benchmarks to guide future improvement is important, ecommerce leaders should remember that how quickly the team completes tasks is not necessarily an accurate indicator of how well they are completing those tasks. Isolated metrics are useful, but they need to be considered as part of the bigger picture. For example, high pick rates could be accompanied by high error rates, indicating an issue with either workflows or performance targets.

Ecommerce leaders need to understand why warehouse productivity matters to their business, ensuring productivity targets are tied to the company’s wider objectives. What benefits are they looking to achieve by tracking and improving labor productivity? Do they want to reduce costs, drive improvements for customer satisfaction or scale more effectively?

2. Mean time-to-ship (MTTS)

Tied directly to customer satisfaction, MTTS measures the average time it takes from when an order is received to when it is ready for shipment. A high MTTS suggests operational inefficiencies that could result in unacceptable customer wait times, failure to meet SLAs and an inability to compete with other brands offering faster deliveries.

Businesses still relying on inefficient paper-based processes and error-prone manual workflows will likely have a high MTTS, complicating inventory tracking and order management while limiting agility and adaptability. In addition, no system for prioritizing orders can lead to disorganized packing stations and bottlenecks.

Implementing a WMS is the smart option for automating workflows, improving inventory visibility and enabling real-time order tracking at scale. Plus, prioritization systems help manage urgent or high-value orders effectively to ensure they are shipped on time. With the aim of boosting efficiency, warehouse leaders should also examine packing bench workflows to ensure materials are readily accessible, minimize unnecessary movement and use technology to guide packing processes.

3. Mis-ship percentages

Mis-ship percentages measure the frequency of orders that are shipped incorrectly, whether it’s the wrong item, quantity or destination. Unsurprisingly, reducing mis-ship rates is vital for preventing costly returns and enhancing customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. With best-in-class warehouses maintaining less than 0.5% mis-ship rate, ecommerce businesses should aim for a maximum of 1%.

Mis-ships typically happen due to inaccurate data entry (e.g. order details, inventory levels) or a lack of system checks in the warehouse (e.g. no validation steps during picking, packing or labelling), with errors going unnoticed until the order reaches (or doesn’t reach) the customer.

A system-guided approach that leverages technology to reduce human error and increase efficiency is table stakes for ecommerce businesses aiming to bring their mis-ship percentage to zero. For example, a WMS can guide staff through the most efficient picking routes, using mobile barcode scanning or radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags to help increase picking accuracy, optimize packing instructions and automate order prioritization.

In addition, centralizing returns data tracking using automated technology helps identify recurring patterns or common issues that contribute to mis-ships. Armed with this data, businesses can introduce targeted measures to address the root causes and drive long-term improvement.

4. Inventory count accuracy per location per unit

A direct reflection of the precision of a company’s inventory management process, this metric measures how accurately the recorded inventory matches the physical stock available at each location, down to the unit level.

This KPI highlights inconsistencies and helps ecommerce businesses improve stock reliability to reduce the risk of overselling, stockouts and noncompliance with SLAs. Notably, the slightest downtick in this metric, even a fraction of a percentage, can translate into thousands of mis-picks and cancellations.

A robust WMS, in conjunction with regular stock audits and an intelligent warehouse layout, will help ecommerce leaders optimize inventory accuracy and eliminate reliance on tribal inventory knowledge and processes. By using technology to track every SKU and its location in real time, businesses gain better inventory control, faster order fulfillment with fewer errors and data-driven demand forecasting.

5. Cancellation rate

This metric captures how often orders are cancelled before shipment, either by customers (e.g. they find a better price elsewhere or feel the wait time is too long) or by the business due to stockouts, errors or the inability to fulfill the order as promised. A high cancellation rate or frequent incomplete orders erode customer trust, damage brand reputation and increase the costs and complexities associated with cancellations, follow-ups and replacements.

Warehouses relying on paper-based inventory management or siloed legacy systems increase the risk of incomplete orders caused by stock shortages, inventory discrepancies or errors during picking and packing. In contrast, a WMS or inventory management platform with automated inventory alerts can significantly reduce the cancellation rate by flagging potential shortages ahead of time and enabling more accurate stock control and availability.

According to a Warehouse Education and Research Council (WERC) benchmark report, best-in-class operations ship more than 99.56% of orders without cancellation, with a median of 98%. To achieve these standards, businesses should track the root cause of incomplete orders and cancellations. By determining whether issues stem from inventory inaccuracies, order processing errors or problems in the picking and packing stages, ecommerce leaders can implement targeted solutions to address them. For instance, inventory discrepancies can be reduced by conducting rolling stocktakes and implementing robust tracking systems.

Unlocking warehouse performance

As ecommerce businesses continue to navigate cost pressures in 2026, the focus is shifting away from cost reduction towards sustainable growth. It can be tempting to dive into new sales channels and marketplaces but, without the right systems driving the fulfillment process, expansion can quickly create issues around managing inventory, keeping fulfillment rates high and maintaining customer service quality.

By using key warehouse performance metrics to identify process gaps and fulfillment stumbling blocks that may be impeding growth, ecommerce leaders can translate operational data into strategic growth decisions and turn warehouse performance into a competitive advantage.