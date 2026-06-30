I Sell SEO for a Living — Here’s My Checklist for Hiring an Agency That Actually Gets Results

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Key Takeaways Hiring the right SEO agency starts with asking better questions, not believing bigger promises.

This article explains how to evaluate an SEO agency’s strategy, audit process, reporting, and business acumen before signing a contract.

When a prospect signs my proposal, I usually know within the first three minutes of the discovery call whether they’ll get good results from any agency they hire — not just mine. The clients who get burned by SEO firms aren’t unlucky. They’re just asking the wrong questions on the way in.

I’ve sat on both sides of those calls for years. I’ve watched founders sign contracts that read like horoscopes and then wonder, six months later, why their dashboard hasn’t moved. I’ve also watched founders walk out of slick, expensive pitches and into stronger relationships with smaller shops that actually moved the needle.

If I were the buyer, here’s exactly how I’d vet an SEO partner — and the questions I’d ask before signing anything.

Ask how they define a win, not what they guarantee

Any agency that guarantees page-one rankings is doing one of three things: bidding on long-tail terms nobody searches, paying for clicks in dark corners of ad networks or lying. Google says plainly in its Search Essentials documentation that no one — including Google itself — can guarantee a specific ranking position. Ask the agency for their definition of success, in writing, before the contract starts.

The right answers sound like: qualified traffic growth, ranked terms with commercial intent, assisted conversions and branded search lift. The wrong answers are position numbers without context.

I once watched a competitor sign a contract that promised rankings in 60 days. They delivered. The keyword was the company’s own brand name. Of course, they ranked. Nobody else was bidding on it.

Watch how they talk about your business, not just SEO

The fastest way to know if an agency understands SEO is to listen to them talk about your industry for 10 minutes. A good agency will reference your competitors by name, ask about your average customer lifetime value and explain why a high-volume keyword you mentioned is actually a trap.

A weak agency will talk in generic frameworks: we optimize on-page elements, build authority and improve site quality. Translate that into plain English and it means we will do SEO things to your SEO site.

The other tell is what they ask. If a sales call goes 45 minutes without anyone asking what you sell, who buys it and what your margin looks like, you’re being processed, not consulted.

Demand a sample audit, not a sales deck

Every agency has a polished deck. Decks tell you nothing.

What tells you everything is a free or low-cost site audit specific to your domain — even a short one. Not a Screaming Frog export with a logo on it. An actual document that says: here are three issues we found on your site, here’s why each one matters for your business and here’s what we’d do first.

If they can’t or won’t produce one without a signed contract, walk away. Shops worth your money are confident enough in their thinking to show it before the money lands. The ones who guard their process until you’ve paid for it usually don’t have much process to guard.

Look for the deliverable trail, not the certification badges

Agency websites are full of logos: Google Partner, HubSpot Certified, Local SEO Specialist. None of these tell you what the agency actually ships every month.

When I evaluate a partner — and yes, I hire other agencies for parts of my own marketing — I ask for redacted versions of monthly deliverables they’ve sent recent clients. Not case studies. The boring stuff: status reports, content briefs, technical audit checklists and link prospecting sheets. That’s what a real working relationship looks like. If they can’t produce examples, they probably don’t produce them.

I’d also ask who, specifically, will work on your account. Agencies love to send senior strategists into pitches and rotate junior analysts the day after the contract is signed. The fix is simple: name the people in the statement of work.

Price for the project size, not the round number

Most founders pick a budget number — $2,500, $5,000, $10,000 a month — without anchoring it to anything. Then they wonder why one agency offers two blog posts and another offers a full content engine for the same fee.

A reasonable benchmark: an entry-level SEO retainer that actually moves traffic for a competitive B2B SaaS company is usually north of $5,000 a month. Below that, you’re paying for activity, not outcomes. Above $15,000 a month, the agency should be running a full content, technical and outreach program — not just publishing four blog posts a week.

If those numbers feel high, that’s fine. SEO is a long-cycle investment, and there are months where the right answer is to do less of it, not pay less for it.

The best agencies make you smarter about your own marketing, not more dependent on theirs. If you finish a sales call and feel less confused about how SEO will move your business, you’ve found the right partner. If you finish feeling impressed but unclear — that’s a marketing problem, not a math problem, and you’ll be paying for it for a year.