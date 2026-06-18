Sales Tech or Sales Training — Where Should You Invest First? Most Entrepreneurs Get It Backwards.

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Key Takeaways Sales technology can improve efficiency, but it rarely solves fundamental sales problems on its own.

Build your sales skills first. Once you’ve learned the fundamentals, document a sales process — the specific, repeatable steps your business follows to move a prospect from interest to a confident buying decision.

Many companies invest in tech before defining the behaviors the tools are supposed to support. Once you know what your process is, you’ll know what you need the tools to do. You’re automating a strategy rather than hoping one emerges.

As an entrepreneur, should I start by exploring technology or training?

A few months ago, I was talking with a founder who had just spent $15,000 on a new CRM, a proposal automation platform and an AI email sequencing tool. She was six weeks in, and her pipeline was a mess. The automation was firing off messages she hadn’t fully reviewed, her CRM was logging activity but not helping her prioritize it, and she still didn’t know why good prospects were going quiet after the first call.

When I asked her to walk me through how she typically runs a discovery conversation, she paused. “I mostly just listen and answer their questions,” she said. “Then I send a proposal.”

That’s the pattern I keep seeing. The technology was doing exactly what it was designed to do. The problem was that it was accelerating habits and conversations that hadn’t been fully thought through yet. It was amplifying the sales process; unfortunately, that sales process hadn’t been built yet.

Most entrepreneurs get the order backwards

From CRMs to AI SDRs, the promise of sales technology is real. According to a 2024 Salesforce and Slack study, 43% of small businesses said they were exploring new technologies to improve productivity and efficiency. That instinct isn’t wrong. But for most entrepreneurs, the sequence is.

Despite increased investment in technology, many entrepreneurs still struggle with unimpressive or inconsistent sales results. The reason is simple: Software can improve efficiency, but it rarely solves fundamental sales problems on its own.

For entrepreneurs with limited budget and time, the most effective approach is usually sequential rather than simultaneous. Build your foundational sales skills first. Despite the myth of some people being born salespeople, anyone can learn to sell. Once you’ve learned the fundamentals, it’s time to document a sales process, which is simply the series of specific, repeatable steps your business follows to move a prospect from initial interest to a confident buying decision. Finally, add appropriate sales technology selectively to accelerate the process.

Technology amplifies what’s already there, good or bad

CRM adoption studies show that 42% of salespeople don’t use their systems as intended, most often because those systems don’t reflect how they actually sell. That number is high because a lot of companies invest in tools before they’ve defined the behaviors the tools are supposed to support.

I’ve watched entrepreneurs spend the better part of a year trying to optimize sequences and dashboards when the underlying problem was simpler: They weren’t asking enough questions early in the conversation. One agency owner I worked with had an 18% close rate that was more or less flat. When we stripped out the tools and looked at his actual sales conversations, the issue was clear. He was pitching too early, before he understood the issues the client was trying to solve. Once he learned to slow down in discovery and demonstrate value, his close rate improved considerably without a single change to his tech stack.

Most founders are experts in their craft, not in sales. A graphic designer may know branding exceptionally well but struggle to position services confidently during client conversations. A consultant may deliver outstanding results but have difficulty qualifying opportunities or defending pricing.

This is where foundational sales training can make a meaningful difference.

It also creates consistency. Instead of relying on instinct or improvisation, the right sales methodology enables entrepreneurs to develop a structured approach they can repeat and refine over time. That consistency is particularly important for small businesses, where every sales conversation carries a significant revenue impact.

What changes when the fundamentals are in place

When done well, sales training provides a framework for having productive conversations under any circumstances. Not scripts. Not closing tactics. The discipline to ask better questions, listen for what a prospect values, communicate why your work matters in terms they care about and follow up in a way that serves the relationship rather than just the deal. These are the behaviors that determine whether a sales conversation goes somewhere.

The good news is that the investment required to build foundational sales skills is far lower than most entrepreneurs expect. It doesn’t require a long training program or memorizing a methodology. It requires some honest attention to what’s actually happening in your sales conversations and a structured approach for making them better. Most founders, once they commit to that work, see results faster than they expected.

From there, adding technology becomes straightforward. You know what your process is, so you know what you need the sales tools to do. You’re automating a strategy rather than hoping one emerges.

Build the sales process, then automate it

Small businesses don’t need a massive tech stack to grow. A strategic set of free or low-cost tools, such as a simple CRM, an email sequencing and outreach tool and social selling and prospecting intelligence, is a good place to start and can help you support a well-run sales process.

The right tools amplify your methodology and handle the administrative tasks so that you can focus on the strategic work, including building relationships, qualifying opportunities and articulating value.

The founders who figure that out first are the ones who get the most out of sales technology when they add it. And they add a lot less of it, because they know exactly what they need.