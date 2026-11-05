These 5 AI Prompts Can Take Over the Marketing Tasks That Eat Up Your Week

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Running a business means wearing a lot of hats, and marketing is a common one that slips. You know you need a content calendar, a steady blog, ad creative, and emails people actually open. Finding the hours to build all of it from scratch is the hard part.

AI prompts help with that. A good prompt hands you a first draft of the thinking work: a month of post topics, a blog outline, a stack of headlines to test. While you make the calls, the AI gets you past that blank page so you can get moving.

The prompts below cover tasks that eat up a small team’s week: planning content, outlining blog posts, writing ad copy, testing email subject lines, and researching competitors. Each one comes with the prompt itself, what it does, who it’s for, which AI tools it works with, and steps for using it.

Copy the prompt, swap your details into the brackets, and run it. The follow-up steps are where the real shaping happens, so don’t skip them. Check every result against what you know about your business and your customers before you publish anything. AI works from patterns, so it can miss details only you have.

1. The 30-day content calendar builder

The Prompt: “Act as a content strategist for a [industry] business. Build a 30-day social media content calendar for [platform]. Mix educational posts, behind-the-scenes posts, and promotional posts at roughly a 3:1:1 ratio. For each day, give me a topic and a one-line angle, not a full caption. Flag any days where a seasonal event, holiday, or industry moment could shape the topic.”

What It Does: This prompt turns a blank content plan into 30 ready-to-write topics in one pass. It keeps the mix balanced, so promotional posts don’t crowd out the content readers actually want, and it surfaces timely hooks you might otherwise miss while planning weeks in advance.

Who It’s For: Founders juggling their own social media without a marketing team behind them, plus small teams who split content duties across two or three people and need one shared plan to work from.

Works With: Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini

How to Use It:

Paste the prompt into your AI tool of choice. Swap in your industry, platform, and audience. Scan the calendar for repeated topics and ask the AI to swap two or three out. Ask it to add three post ideas built around a recent industry event or news item. Pick one week to write in full before committing to the rest, so you can test the mix before locking in a month of content.

2. The SEO blog outline generator

The Prompt: “Act as an SEO content strategist. I’m writing a blog post targeting the keyword ‘[target keyword]’ for an audience of [audience]. Give me a title, a meta description under 155 characters, and an outline with H2 and H3 headers that covers what a searcher expects to find. Flag any subtopics competitors likely already cover.”

What It Does: This prompt saves the research phase of blog writing by mapping out structure and gaps before a single sentence gets drafted.

Who It’s For: Marketing teams and solo bloggers who write regularly but don’t have time for a full competitive audit on every post.

Works With: Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity

How to Use It:

Paste the prompt and add your target keyword and audience. Ask the AI to pull three competing articles ranking for that keyword, if your tool supports web search. Compare the outline against those articles and add anything missing. Write the post section by section, using the outline as a checklist rather than a script. Ask the AI to justify why it flagged certain subtopics as already well covered, and push back if the reasoning feels thin.

3. The ad copy multiplier

The Prompt: “Act as a direct-response copywriter. Write 8 short ad headlines and 4 primary text variations for [product/service], targeting [audience]. Each headline should lead with a different angle: a pain point, a benefit, a number, and a question. Keep headlines under 40 characters.”

What It Does: This prompt gives you a stack of testable ad variations in minutes instead of staring at a blank headline field.

Who It’s For: Anyone running their own paid social or search campaigns without an in-house copywriter.

Works With: ChatGPT, Claude

How to Use It:

Paste the prompt and fill in your product and audience. Ask the AI to rank the headlines by which feels strongest, then explain why. Pull the top four into your ad platform and launch a small test. Feed the winning headline back in and ask for five more variations in that same style. Ask the AI to tighten the primary text options to fit platforms with a shorter character limit.

4. The email subject line sharpener

The Prompt: “Act as an email marketer. Here’s my current subject line: ‘[insert subject line]’. Give me 6 alternatives that increase curiosity or urgency without sounding like clickbait. For each one, explain in one sentence why it might outperform the original.”

What It Does: This prompt takes a flat subject line and turns it into a set of sharper, testable options, along with the reasoning behind each one.

Who It’s For: Newsletter writers and small marketing teams who send regularly but rarely A/B test subject lines.

Works With: Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini

How to Use It:

Paste your current subject line into the prompt. Ask the AI to flag which options lean too close to spammy language. Pick two finalists and send them as an A/B test if your platform allows it. Ask the AI to tighten the two finalists further, cutting each to under 50 characters for mobile inboxes. Log the winner and the reasoning behind it, so the pattern carries into next week’s send.

5. The competitor gap finder

The Prompt: “Act as a market research analyst. I compete with [competitor name(s)] in the [industry] space. Based on what you know about their positioning, list 5 topics or content angles they likely haven’t covered well, and explain the opportunity for each.”

What It Does: This prompt surfaces content and positioning gaps a competitor has left open, giving you a shortlist of angles worth owning first.

Who It’s For: Founders and marketers trying to differentiate in a crowded niche.

Works With: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity

How to Use It: