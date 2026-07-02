A New Generation of Entrepreneurs Is Here. Here’s Why They Don’t Play by the Old Rules

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Key Takeaways Anyone can copy your tools. No one can copy your judgment or your reputation.



The game keeps changing. The point of it — value and trust — never does.

Every generation of entrepreneurs believes it is operating in unprecedented conditions. That was true in the 1990s. It was true in the early 2000s. And it is certainly true today.

Over the past 3 decades, business has lived through multiple technological revolutions. The internet transformed access to information. Social media changed how people communicate. Smartphones made markets global. And now artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entire industries. Against that backdrop, it is easy to assume that today’s entrepreneurs are fundamentally different from those who came before them.

The longer I observe founders building companies, however, the more I believe the most interesting differences are not where most people look.

Information scarcity has been replaced by attention scarcity

One of the biggest differences between generations is access to knowledge. When many entrepreneurs from my generation entered business, information was scarce. Great books were passed from one person to another. Valuable industry connections took years to build. Finding a capable mentor was often a matter of luck.

Today, the situation is almost the exact opposite. A young entrepreneur has access to more information than many CEOs of the world’s largest companies had 20 years ago. University lectures, founder interviews, research reports, books, courses, professional communities. Almost any piece of knowledge can be accessed within seconds. But a new challenge has emerged.

If the previous generation struggled to find information, today’s generation struggles to determine which information deserves attention. We live in an era where knowledge is abundant but clarity is increasingly rare.

As a result, one of the defining entrepreneurial skills of the future will be the ability to separate signal from noise. The winners will not necessarily be those who know the most. They will be those who understand the most.

Speed has become a competitive advantage

20 years ago, launching a business required significantly more time, capital and infrastructure. Founders needed office space, teams, operational systems and substantial investment before generating meaningful revenue.

Today, entrepreneurs can validate ideas in weeks. Build products, launch campaigns, grow audiences, acquire customers, technology has dramatically lowered the barriers to entry across many industries. That is one reason entrepreneurship has become more accessible than ever before.

At the same time, competition has intensified. In the past, high barriers to entry protected businesses. Today, almost any idea . As a result, speed has become a competitive advantage. But only in the short term. Over the long term, businesses still win by creating meaningful value for customers.

The relationship with risk has changed

Another difference I have noticed is how entrepreneurs think about risk. Many founders from my generation did not start businesses because entrepreneurship was fashionable. For some, it was an opportunity. For others, it was a necessity.

We built companies in environments defined by uncertainty, limited resources and rapidly changing economic conditions. Entrepreneurship often felt like the only way to shape our own future. Many younger founders enter business from a different starting point.

Entrepreneurship is often a deliberate career choice rather than a response to circumstance. They think more about freedom, flexibility, quality of life, personal fulfillment. And that shift matters. Today’s entrepreneurs increasingly ask not only, “How much can I earn?” but also, “What kind of life do I want to build?”

I do not believe this makes them stronger or weaker than previous generations. It simply reflects the world in which they grew up.

Entrepreneurs have become media companies

This may be the most visible change of all. When entrepreneurs from my generation built businesses, most of their attention was focused on products, sales, finance and operations.

Today, that is no longer enough. Modern entrepreneurs increasingly operate as media platforms. They publish newsletters, host podcasts, share industry insights, speak at conferences, build audiences around their ideas.

Many people view this as a trend. I see it as a logical outcome of technological progress. In 1990, the internet had roughly 2.6 million users worldwide. Today, it serves nearly 6 billion people. More than 5.5 billion people use social media platforms.

For the first time in history, entrepreneurs can communicate directly with markets at scale. No gatekeepers, no editors, no TV networks. That is why the ability to build trust through communication is becoming just as important as understanding finance, strategy or operations.

The best entrepreneurs still share the same traits

Despite the differences between generations, the most successful entrepreneurs tend to have remarkably similar characteristics. They are curious and they continue learning. They adapt quickly, they take responsibility and create value for others.

Technology changes, markets change, tools change. But human nature changes much more slowly. That is why the foundations of entrepreneurship remain remarkably consistent. Trust, discipline, persistence, accountability, the ability to make decisions amid uncertainty. These qualities mattered thirty years ago. They will matter 30 years from now.

What future entrepreneurs may look like

The next generation of entrepreneurs will build businesses in a world where artificial intelligence is as common as the internet is today. Automation will be standard. Global teams will be easier to assemble than local ones. Companies will launch with fewer employees than ever before. In many cases, they may launch with only one.

Just a few years ago, the idea of a business generating millions in revenue with a team of one or two people seemed exceptional. Today, examples are already emerging across software, consulting, education, media and e-commerce.

AI, automation and digital platforms are enabling individual entrepreneurs to perform work that previously required entire departments. As a result, the solo entrepreneur is no longer a niche phenomenon. It is becoming a legitimate business model.

This does not mean large organizations will disappear. They will remain a critical part of the global economy. But the threshold for building a successful business will continue to fall. The cost of creating products, services, software and content will continue to decline. And this creates an interesting paradox. The more accessible technology becomes, the less defensible technology itself becomes.

If everyone has access to similar tools, technology stops being the differentiator. People become the differentiator. That is why the future will place increasing value on qualities that are difficult to automate: judgment, leadership, creativity, decision-making, reputation, trust. Those may become the most important competitive advantages of the next generation.

What will never change

Every generation believes it is living through a unique moment in business history. And in many ways, it is. But after years of observing entrepreneurs and companies, I have noticed one consistent pattern. Technology changes the rules of the game, it does not change the purpose of the game.

Entrepreneurship remains the pursuit of opportunity, the creation of value and the ability to earn trust. Every sustainable business is ultimately built on people. And on the trust they create with one another.