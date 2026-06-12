A Price War Is Brewing Between OpenAI and Anthropic — And It Could Make AI a Lot Cheaper for Your Business

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OpenAI and Anthropic are heading toward a price war — and your business could be the winner.

OpenAI is weighing major cuts to what it charges for tokens, the unit AI companies use to bill for their products, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move is a direct response to Anthropic, which OpenAI expects to lower its own rates. CEO Sam Altman has already acknowledged the problem publicly, saying AI costs have become “a huge issue” for corporate clients.

The timing is loaded. Both companies filed confidential IPOs this week — OpenAI at an $852 billion valuation, Anthropic at $965 billion — making this a high-stakes test of whose business model can survive a price war. The competition intensified after Anthropic’s coding tool Claude Code went viral among software engineers, pushing Anthropic’s valuation past OpenAI’s for the first time. Some companies have already hit their limits: Uber maxed out its entire 2026 AI budget earlier this year.

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