After Two Years of Delays, Apple Finally Unveiled Its Completely Rebuilt Siri AI. Here’s What It Can Do.

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Apple has been promising a smarter Siri since 2024. Today it finally delivered. At WWDC 2026, the company unveiled Siri AI, the biggest overhaul of its voice assistant since its launch in 2011, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The new assistant transforms Siri into a full conversational AI chatbot that can buy concert tickets, create event plans, identify objects in photos and draw on a user’s personal data to answer complex questions. It is built partly on Google’s Gemini technology and is designed to compete directly with ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

There are catches. Some advanced features only work on newer devices with the latest chips, daily usage limits apply for features that tap more powerful server models and Siri AI won’t be available in the EU or China at launch.

Wall Street, apparently, wants to see more. Apple shares fell nearly 2% after the presentation.