Key Takeaways Airbnb just launched a new feature to help travelers connect — with each other.

The company now offers direct messaging and other social network-like features for its guests.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky previously said he wants Airbnb to be an “everything app.”

Is Airbnb about to become the Tinder of traveling?

When Airbnb launched its “experiences” platform in May, guests in 260 cities could begin booking activities, including professional photo shoots, cooking lessons, spa sessions, and hiking adventures — solo or with other guests. But the company soon discovered, via a recent survey, that at least 70% of guests wanted to know more about the other travelers joining them before booking an experience.

Now, to lean into CEO Brian Chesky‘s dreams of Airbnb being an “everything app,” the company is launching new social features to be the place where travelers can not only meet new people but continue to stay friends on the platform — rather than exchanging Instagram handles or text messages.

Related: Airbnb’s CEO Says He Personally Manages 40 to 50 Employees as Direct Reports: ‘A Lot of Work’

“Now, before you book, we’ll show you guests who are already going on that experience, along with where they’re from,” the company noted in a press release.

You can also connect with these potential new friends long after your travels. If you forgot to swap contact info (or chickened out on asking), you can slide into their Airbnb DMs with a new direct messaging feature.

Airbnb is also adding a “connections” page on the profiles tab to find friends for next time.

Airbnb says you have control over whether to share your profile, who can message you, and how you’re displayed in other guests’ connections.

With all these new, potential friends, maybe Airbnb’s next move is a wedding booking app.

Related: Airbnb CEO Says His Company Will Be the Place to Find Work After AI Takes Your Job: ‘Nobody ‘Wants a Robot Answering the Door’