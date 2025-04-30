How Many Small Businesses Exist in the U.S.? Most Americans Have No Idea, According to a New Survey. Over 80% of Americans misjudge the prevalence of small businesses, according to a new report.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Digital marketing platform Constant Contact released a report on Wednesday tracking how 8,000 people globally perceive small businesses.
  • Less than 20% of U.S. respondents knew that there are 33 million small businesses in the U.S.

Most people feel personally and emotionally connected to the small businesses in their communities, but they underestimate how widespread small businesses are on a broader scale.

That's according to a new report released Wednesday by digital marketing and automation platform Constant Contact. The report gathered responses from over 8,000 people in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Only 19% of U.S. respondents correctly identified that there were 33 million small businesses in the U.S. Many respondents underestimated the number "by millions," the report noted. Meanwhile, more than two in five Americans said they would feel "devastated" if their favorite small business closed.

Related: 'Applications Are Surging': Small Business Administration Reports Significant Growth in Loan Approvals

Constant Contact CEO Frank Vella said the numbers showed most consumers have "a blind spot" in their awareness of the number of small businesses that exist.

Vella told Entrepreneur in an email that small businesses create a "personal" relationship with their customers. Customers aren't just buying a product or service, they're building a relationship.

According to the report, the most popular types of small businesses globally were restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, retail shops, locally-owned franchises, and personal care or wellness businesses.

"Many of us feel a personal connection to our favorite local businesses, but our research shows a significant awareness gap regarding the prevalence of these businesses," Vella said. "Failing to recognize small businesses and their critical role in our communities and economies creates a blind spot, which makes it easy to overlook their impact."

Related: Small Business Owners Are Taking 3 Creative Actions to Achieve Their Goals, According to a New Report

On a global scale, 40% of consumers said they visit a small business at least once a week, and over 80% agreed that small businesses positively affect their lives.

Customers said they supported small businesses because they enjoyed the quality of products and services, the personal customer service, and the local impact. They also said they chose to shop at small businesses because of the sense of community these establishments provided.

Another small business survey released last month from Goldman Sachs found that most small business owners in the U.S. (69%) are optimistic about the financial health of their businesses, and 78% plan to grow their businesses this year. Of the 1,188 businesses surveyed, nearly half (46%) said they expected to create new jobs this year.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

ChatGPT's 'Annoying' Personality Is About to Change, According to CEO Sam Altman

Users say the recent updates to GPT-4o have made the chatbot spew "toxic positivity" that validates "everything" you say.

By Erin Davis
Business News

AI Is Already Writing About 30% of Code at Microsoft and Google. Here's What It Means for Software Engineers.

Big Tech is spending tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 34-Year-Old Was 'Wildly Un-Passionate' About His Day Job, So He Started a 9-Figure Side Hustle: 'Be an Animal'

Will Nitze asked his boss if he could work half his hours for half the pay in order to build his own business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Here's How Much a Typical Google Employee Makes in a Year

Compensation for the median Google employee was up 5% in 2024 compared to 2023, according to a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Walmart Wants to Help U.S. Entrepreneurs Get Their Products on Its Shelves. Here's How to Get Your Stuff in the Door.

Retail giant Walmart is launching a new program to help small businesses sell more American-made products.

By David James