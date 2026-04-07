App Store Submissions Have Surged 84%. Now Apple Is Declaring War on Vibe Coding.

Apple’s App Store is under siege, and the culprit is vibe coding — AI tools that let anyone build apps by describing what they want in plain language. New app submissions surged 84% in a single quarter, the largest jump in a decade, according to The Information. Approval times have ballooned from 24 hours to as many as 30 days as Apple’s review infrastructure buckles under the pressure.

The tools driving the flood are startups worth billions. Cursor, valued at $29.3 billion, surpassed $2 billion in annualized revenue. Lovable raised $330 million at a $6.6 billion valuation after growing revenue fiftyfold in a year.

But there’s a problem. Apps built with vibe coding generate and execute new code on demand, violating Apple’s rule that apps can’t change functionality after review. Apple has started fighting back, pulling certain apps and blocking updates. The standoff is just beginning.