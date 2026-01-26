There’s a popular saying among Elon Musk fans: Never bet against him. But on prediction market websites Kalshi and Polymarket, some bettors are making tens of thousands of dollars doing exactly that.

Take David Bensoussan, for example. He bet nearly $10,000 that Musk wouldn’t form a new political party after threatening to do so during a rift with President Trump last summer. When Musk didn’t follow through, he made a 10% return. Altogether Bensoussan has made more than $36,000 on 12 Musk-related bets, correctly wagering Musk wouldn’t buy MSNBC, would leave his White House job in May, and that Tesla would miss its December 31 deadline for unsupervised self-driving software.

Musk is the second-most popular betting topic on prediction markets after Trump, with 53 markets on Polymarket and 46 on Kalshi.

