Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your computer probably came with a set of cheap, maybe evenfree, speakers. Now, they’re either dangling down the sides ofthe monitor, buried under papers on your desk or stuffed in adrawer somewhere. We can only handle so much of that Windowsdingly-ling little start-up sound. Of course, it wouldn’t be sobad if it sounded great . . . I mean really great. With asubwoofer.

The Yamaha YST-MS50 multimedia speakers deliver fine soundfidelity for a street price of $130. Included is one big 40-wattsubwoofer and two smaller 20-watt stereo satellite speakers. Setupis fast and painless–just make sure your computer has a sound cardinstalled.

So why spend $110 on speakers? Just like you wouldn’t try towork with graphics on a 14-inch monitor with a greenish tint, youshouldn’t work with sound on bargain speakers the size ofgerbils. Computer games aside, if you work with sound forpresentations, for the Web or in any manner related to yourbusiness, you need to hear what it really sounds like. Visithttp://www.yamaha.com for moreinformation.