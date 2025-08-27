AI startup Anthropic reports that cybercriminals used its Claude AI chatbot for "vibe hacking" schemes that automate attacks, calculate ransom fees, and generate "visually alarming ransom notes."

Hackers recently exploited Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot to orchestrate "large-scale" extortion operations, a fraudulent employment scheme, and the sale of AI-generated ransomware targeting and extorting at least 17 companies, the company said in a report.

The report details how its chatbot was manipulated by hackers (with little to no technical knowledge) to identify vulnerable companies, generate tailored malware, organize stolen data, and craft ransom demands with automation and speed.

"Agentic AI has been weaponized," Anthropic said.

It's not yet public which companies were targeted or how much money the hacker made, but the report noted that extortion demands went up to $500,000.

Key Details of the Attack

Anthropic's internal team detected the hacker's operation, observing the use of Claude's coding features to pinpoint victims and build malicious software with simple prompts—a process termed "vibe hacking," a play on "vibe coding," which is using AI to write code with prompts in plain English.

Upon detection, Anthropic said it responded by suspending accounts, tightening safety filters, and sharing best practices for organizations to defend against emerging AI-borne threats.

How Businesses Can Protect Themselves From AI Hackers

