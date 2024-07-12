Get All Access for $5/mo

'Simply Not True': Elon Musk Denies Report of $45 Million Monthly Donation to Pro-Trump Super PAC The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the billionaire was donating to America PAC.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk has denied that he is donating $45 million to Pro-Trump Super PAC, America PAC.
  • Musk says he is donating to the PAC, but on a smaller scale and not as frequent as reported.

Despite a bombshell report and a shout-out of gratitude from Donald Trump, Elon Musk has broken the news that he is not donating $45 million monthly to a Super PAC backing Trump's campaign.

In an interview with Jordan Peterson published Monday, Musk denied a Wall Street Journal report from last week that alleged the billionaire had agreed to make the mega-donations to America PAC after publicly endorsing Trump in the 2024 election.

"What's been reported in the media is simply not true," Musk told Peterson. "I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump."

Related: WSJ Report Claims Elon Musk Is Donating $45 Million a Month to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Musk clarified his comments on X on Wednesday, admitting that though he was donating money to the conservative-backed Super PAC, the original claims are "ridiculous" in nature.

"I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom," he said. "Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom."

A separate report from Bloomberg alleged that Musk had made donations to the America PAC in June but didn't specify how much he had donated, at the time.

During a rally in Michigan last weekend, Trump addressed the report of Musk's alleged monthly donations, saying that he was unaware that it was happening but shouted out his "love" for Musk nonetheless.

Related: Donald Trump Praises Elon Musk, Says He Didn't Know About Musk's Donations Supporting His Campaign

"I read — I didn't even know this, he didn't even tell me about it — but [Musk] gives me $45 million a month," Trump said, at the time. "I talked to him just a little while ago to say I was coming here, 'How you doing?' and he didn't even mention it."

Musk publicly backed Trump following the attempted assassination of the former President on July 13, saying that he would "fully endorse" him and called for his "rapid recovery."

The Tesla founder also called Trump's VP nomination, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, an "excellent decision."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Reveals the Magic Formula for Grabbing an Investor's Attention

On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," tech entrepreneurs must explain complex solutions in 60 seconds or less.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

McDonald's is Extending its $5 Meal Deal in Most of the U.S. — Get the Details Here

The $5 deal, created in response to a demand for value from inflation-strapped consumers, was initially planned for a four-week run.

By Carl Stoffers
Data & Recovery

Secure Your Business with a Five-Year Subscription to AdGuard VPN for $40

Protect your online privacy and business data with this data privacy tool's security features.

By StackCommerce
Leadership

Your Definition of Leadership Is Outdated — Here's How to Be a Better Leader in the Modern Workplace

In my nearly thirty years as a leader, I've focused on setting a clear vision and empowering my team to achieve our goals. We prioritize establishing shared objectives while allowing for flexibility when needed.

By Greg Davis
Starting a Business

The Best Strategy to Stand Out in Today's Competitive Market May Not Be What You Think

How do you gain and sustain a competitive advantage in an overcrowded market?

By Arthur Wang
Side Hustle

She Had Less Than $800 When She Started a Side Hustle — Then This Personal Advice From Tony Robbins Helped Her Make $45 Million

Cathryn Lavery built planner and conversation card deck company BestSelf Co. without any formal business education.

By Amanda Breen