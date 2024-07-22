Get All Access for $5/mo

'He Didn't Even Tell Me': Donald Trump Praises Elon Musk, Says He Didn't Know About Musk's $45 Million Monthly Donation Supporting His Campaign The Republican Presidential candidate spoke at a campaign rally in Michigan over the weekend.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Michigan over the weekend as part of his 2024 U.S. Presidential campaign.
  • Trump spoke about Musk's reported $45 million monthly donation to a pro-Trump Super PAC.
  • Musk publicly endorsed Trump last week.

About a week after Elon Musk publicly declared his support for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, followed by a report that Musk is making a $45 million monthly donation to a pro-Trump Super PAC, the former U.S. President is expressing his gratitude — and confusion.

At a campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday, the former President shared his adoration for Musk.

"Elon. I love Elon Musk," Trump shouted. "I love him!"

However, Trump then admitted that he did not know about Musk's donations to his campaign.

"I read — I didn't even know this, he didn't even tell me about it — but [Musk] gives me $45 million a month," Trump said. "I talked to him just a little while ago to say I was coming here, 'How you doing?' and he didn't even mention it."

Following the assassination attempt during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, Musk "fully" endorsed him and expressed his hope for a "speedy recovery."

Days later, a report by the Wall Street Journal alleged that Musk had agreed to donate $45 million a month to America PAC, which was founded in June and primarily focused on registering new voters and encouraging registered voters to vote early and by mail-in ballots in swing states. It is a Pro-Trump Super PAC.

Almost a decade ago, Musk publicly criticized Trump's character.

"I feel a bit stronger that he is probably not the right guy," Musk said during a 2016 interview with CNBC. "He doesn't seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States."

Musk's contribution to the America PAC will reportedly begin this month, though Bloomberg reported that he already donated an unidentified amount to the PAC in June.
