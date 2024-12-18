Get All Access for $5/mo

'Now Accepting Applications': Elon Musk Is Opening a New Preschool in Texas Called Ad Astra. Here's How to Apply. The school got an official permit last month to operate with as many as 21 students.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk has a new Montessori school in the works for students ages three to nine.
  • New documents filed with Texas state authorities show that Ad Astra received a permit last month to operate, per Bloomberg.
  • There are currently two teaching roles available, and student applications are now being accepted.

Elon Musk is opening a preschool in Texas called Ad Astra, Latin for "to the stars."

The Montessori school is located outside of Bastrop, Texas, about 30 miles away from Austin. The school's website states that it takes a "hands-on, project-based" approach to learning and incorporates science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) into its curriculum.

According to documents filed with Texas state authorities and obtained by Bloomberg on Tuesday, Ad Astra received an initial permit last month to operate with as many as 21 pupils.

The documents show that the school is located on 40 acres of land and is housed within a remodeled 4,000-square-foot home. Bloomberg visited the site on a weekday morning and saw that the school did not seem to be operational — there was one car in the parking lot and no sign of children on the campus.

Related: How Much Do Tesla Employees Make? Internal Docs Reveal the Surprising Salaries of Elon Musk's 'Hardcore' Staffers.

The school's website states that "Ad Astra will be open in the fall" and "we are now accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year." The school is open to children ages three to nine.

Ad Astra is just one piece of Musk's educational ambitions. Last year, Musk gave $100 million as a gift to start a new university in Austin. He also donated $137 million this year to set up a primary and secondary school focused on STEM.

Bloomberg notes that Ad Astra seems to have been set up with Musk's children, and those of his employees, in mind. The school is a five-minute drive away from a SpaceX facility. Musk has at least 12 children, six of whom have been born within the past five years.

Ad Astra has two job openings, one for a primary assistant teacher (ages three to six) and another for a STEM assistant teacher (ages six to nine).

Related: Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Are Oldest Children. First-Borns Often Have 2 Leadership Traits That Help Them Succeed in Business.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

I'm a Leadership Coach — Here's the One Mental Exercise Every CEO Needs to Try When They're Feeling Drained

Here's a simple, powerful exercise to help leaders refill their own "container" and cultivate self-care, resilience and compassion for themselves and others.

By Tugba Yanaz
Business Solutions

Go From Excel Novice to Data Science Pro With This Training Pack

Build advanced Excel, Python, and data analysis skills with lifetime access.

By Entrepreneur Store
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'I Lost My Mind': Erin Andrews Explains What It's Like to Be in the Middle of the Taylor Swift Effect

The sports broadcasting legend reveals her business playbook for her thriving apparel line WEAR by Erin Andrews.

By Dan Bova
Business News

A Paving Stone Was Used at a Home's Front Entrance for Decades. Now It Is Expected to Fetch Millions at Auction. Here's Why.

A marble tablet believed to be the oldest copy of the Ten Commandments is being auctioned at Sotheby's Wednesday.

By David James
Business News

'Do You Know What a First Class Ticket Costs?' Why Barbara Corcoran Flies Coach

Corcoran says she flies in coach "feeling really smug" instead of first or business class—even though she can afford it. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel