'Better Balance His Time Between DOGE and Tesla, SpaceX': Elon Musk's Net Worth Has Dropped More Than $100 Billion This Year Don't worry, he's still the richest person in the world.

By Erin Davis

Samuel Corum | Getty Images
Elon Musk leaves a meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building on March 5, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen his net worth tank by around $102 billion in the last couple of months, mostly due to Tesla's share price dropping around 35% this year (from around $404 to $263). The company's market value has dropped by almost $400 billion, and about 60% of Musk's wealth is from Tesla shares and options.

U.S. sales of Tesla vehicles dropped 16% in the U.S. in December 2024 and January 2025, according to Cox Automotive, while sales in China fell 29% during January and February, per CNN.

Musk is still the richest person in the world, though, with a net worth of $330 billion, according to Bloomberg. And some analysts are optimistic that Tesla will turn around despite its massive drop in value.

"While the DOGE/Trump Musk iron-clad partnership has created major brand worries for Tesla … we estimate less than 5% of Tesla sales globally are at risk from these issues," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note on Friday, per Barron's. "We expect Musk will better balance his time between DOGE and Tesla/SpaceX over the course of 2025."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are currently tied for the No. 2 spot with $222 billion each. (It's worth noting the tie is due to Bezos's wealth being down $16 billion year-to-date and Zuckerberg's up $14 billion.)

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

