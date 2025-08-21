A new report from career resources platform Resume Genius found jobs with the highest representation of older adults — and the highest pay.

Are you nearing retirement age?

Career resources platform Resume Genius released a new report this week, the 10 Best Jobs for Older People in 2025, which reveals the 10 best-paying jobs for adults aged 55 and older, based on high salaries, low physical labor demands, and high job growth.

The company used data from the BLS's Labor Force Statistics Current Population Survey, O*NET Online, and the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook to create the report using several parameters, including removing jobs with salaries lower than $49,500 and roles that require education higher than a Bachelor's degree. The occupations listed also had to have at least 100,000 employees who were 55 or older.

In the top spot was sales managers, who lead sales teams and work to improve customer reach, according to the report. The job requires low physical activity and pays a median hourly wage of $66.38. Other professions in the top five were accountants and auditors. These jobs ask professionals to analyze budgets and file taxes, and are well-suited for older adults because they offer flexible work schedules, such as seasonal tax work and consulting.

"Experience is highly valued across industries, and many employers are seeking older candidates to step into leadership or managerial roles," Resume Genius Career Expert Nathan Soto shared in a press release. "Don't be afraid to venture into fields beyond your previous career; your skills may be more transferable than you realize."

Here are the 10 best jobs for older adults, according to Resume Genius.

1. Sales managers

Median hourly wage: $66.38

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%

2. Computer systems analysts

Median hourly wage: $49.90

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 11%

3. Management analysts

Median hourly wage: $48.65

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 11%

4. Accountants and auditors

Median hourly wage: $39.27

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%

5. Social and community service managers

Median hourly wage: $37.61

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 8%

6. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing

Median hourly wage: $35.63

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 1%

7. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Median hourly wage: $32.07

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 3%

8. Food service managers

Median hourly wage: $31.40

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 2%

9. Insurance sales agents

Median hourly wage: $29.02

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 6%

10. Real estate brokers and sales agents

Median hourly wage: $28.35

Estimated job growth (2023-2033): 2%