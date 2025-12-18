Is Lovable the next unicorn? The Stockholm-based AI startup lets users with zero coding experience quickly build websites and apps. It just raised $330 million at a $6.6 billion valuation, tripling its worth from just five months ago when it raised $200 million at $1.8 billion.

Lovable now has $200 million in annual recurring revenue, up from $100 million in July. It has 320,000 paying customers, including Klarna, Uber and Deutsche Telekom. Most users are founders and entrepreneurs who launch businesses or build product lines in hours instead of paying software engineers for weeks of work.

The $330 million will fund integrations with services like Stripe and Notion, and improve engineering so customers can launch full products — not just prototypes — on Lovable.

