Costco's Foot Traffic During Peak Hours Is Down, But Sales Are Not. Here's Why. Costco operates 624 warehouses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Costco expanded its morning hours for Executive members, opening its doors an hour earlier than usual.
  • According to a new report, the move resulted in decreased foot traffic during peak hours later in the day.
  • Costco had nearly 137 million cardholders in 2024, with nearly half opting for an Executive membership.

In June, Costco extended its hours at some stores for Executive members, adding an hour in the morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays and a half hour from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. By September, the perk applied to Executive members at all Costco stores.

Now, according to a new report released on Thursday from analytics company Placer.ai, the move has resulted in measurable effects in foot traffic for the wholesale giant, "likely improving the shopping experience for members overall" by creating "a more balanced flow of visitors."

Costco's earlier hours have shifted visits to earlier in the day while decreasing foot traffic during peak hours (which are typically weekday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to House Beautiful).

Related: These Luxury Items Are Flying Off the Shelves at Costco, According to the Company's Longtime Chairman

"By extending special hours to Executive members, Costco not only rewards high-value customers, but also reduces congestion during traditional peaks," the report reads.

Costco's latest quarterly report, released in late May for the third quarter ending May 11, showed that sales momentum was strong for the company. Net sales increased 8% to $61.96 billion, up from $57.39 billion the previous year. The warehouse chain reports its fourth quarter earnings on Sept. 25.

An Executive membership at Costco costs $130 per year. The Business and Gold Star memberships are each priced at $65 annually.

Memberships are a prime revenue source for Costco, allowing the company to keep prices low by offsetting operating costs. Costco made about $4.8 billion in membership sales during the 2024 fiscal year ending September 1, 2024, up from $4.6 billion in 2023. In 2024, membership fees comprised close to 65% of Costco's overall $7.4 billion net income for the year.

Related: Costco's CEO Says This Product Is the 'Most Important Item We Sell'

The company had nearly 137 million cardholders in 2024, with a 90% renewal rate, per the company's 2024 annual report. Close to half of that count (47%) were Executive members.

Costco has 905 warehouses globally, including 624 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to the quarterly report.

Related: Here's How Much a Costco Gold Bar Purchased in 2024 Is Worth Today
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

I Looked Successful, But Inside I Was Falling Apart — This Trifecta Method Took Me From Rock Bottom to Peak Performance

What looked like success nearly broke me — until I discovered an unconventional path to rebuilding energy, clarity and purpose.

By Marc Kielburger
Marketing

How Small Businesses Can Outperform Big Brands With This Simple Marketing Formula

Here's how AI and local marketing together are helping entrepreneurs compete with and even outperform big brands.

By Fahim Ludin
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Why I Prioritize People Over Profit — and Why That Choice Matters

Value systems are guiding forces that reveal what matters most when trade-offs feel murky.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.
Social Media

Why Most Founders Fail on Social Media (And How to Fix It Fast)

The biggest mistake founders make on social media is addressing everyone simultaneously, which dilutes their message.

By Chad Willardson
Business News

A Longtime NBA Star Has Been Holding Bitcoin For Years Because He Lost His Password: 'We Never Sold Anything'

Two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant was locked out of his Coinbase account before gaining access again on Thursday.

By Erin Davis