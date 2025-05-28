After mass outages at X over the Memorial Day weekend and a fire at a data center, the app's owner, Elon Musk, 53, is taking matters into his own hands — with a self-imposed return-to-office mandate.

In a recent X post, the multi-CEO responded to the outage news by saying that he is going back to his "hardcore" roots at X, xAI, and Tesla.

Related: 'Pressure Cooker': Why Millionaire Nvidia Employees Are Still Working Until 2 a.m.

"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms," Musk wrote. "I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla."

Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms.



I must be super focused on ?/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out.



As evidenced by the ? uptime issues this week, major operational… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2025

"We have critical technologies rolling out," he continued. "As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not."

Musk is known for working around the clock and sleeping at the office (and encourages others to do so, too). In a 2022 leaked memo, Musk told employees to have an "extremely hardcore" work ethic or leave the company. One employee even went viral for sleeping under her desk — she now works at Meta.

Related: I'm Used to Working 16-hour Days — Here's How I Ensure Every Minute is Spent Productively

Last week at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum, Musk said that he is committed to staying at Tesla as CEO now that he is scaling back his time at DOGE. When asked if he will still be leading Tesla in five years, he said: "Yes, no doubt about that at all."

CNBC reported at the time that Musk wants to keep his position as Tesla's CEO to maintain "sufficient voting control" over the company to avoid activist investors.

"It's not a money thing," Musk said. "It's a reasonable control thing over the future of the company."

Tesla stock has been rebounding on the news.

Related: A Tesla Executive Received a Record Pay Package, and It's Not Elon Musk