Tens of thousands of users are reporting outages on X, formally Twitter. Here's what we know.

More than 40,000 users have reported Elon Musk's social media platform X being down in the U.S., according to Downdetector. Reuters reports that more than 10,800 users in the U.K. also reported outages.

According to Tom's Guide, X experienced several outages on Monday beginning in the early morning ET.

X did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wrap reports that major cities including New York, Boston, and Los Angeles have experienced the most outages.

X, formally Twitter, is usually the place people go to find out if a social media site or website is down. But where do people go when it is X that isn't working? Reddit, perhaps?

A screenshot of X.com not loading at 12:15 p.m. on the Safari web browser.

When Did X Stop Working?

Users began reporting issues at around 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

Although the site briefly began working again around 10:45 a.m. ET, both the app and website appear to still be down as of 12:15 p.m. ET.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

