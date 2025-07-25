Apple Is Letting You Test (and Complain About) the New iOS 26 Before It Comes Out. Here's How. Apple is letting iPhone users try its new iOS 26 in advance to see what interface changes to expect when it's released in the fall.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • iPhone users can preview the new iOS 26.
  • The new operating system, which is set to be released in the fall, features the new "Liquid Glass" update.
  • The update will be the biggest interface design change since 2013.

Your iPhone screen will look a lot different after Apple releases its new iOS 26 update this fall.

That's why the tech giant is giving customers a preview of its new operating system, iOS 26, which will be the biggest change to the iPhone's user interface design since 2013.

Related: Apple's Next Big Launch Is Reportedly Foldable iPhones. Here's When It Will Be Revealed.

The redesign, called "Liquid Glass," changes the look of the iPhone, replacing the buttons and user experience with translucent designs and more animated features. The concept lets the user see under the buttons while using them.

But the update isn't fully ready to go. Apple wants public feedback on the design changes and user experience before the update is fully released.

How to try Apple's new iOS 26

The public beta version was made available for preview on Thursday.

To begin, iPhone users sign up for Apple's beta program on the company's website.

Then open your iPhone and go to the Settings menu. Select General and look for Software Updates. There should now be an option for Beta Updates below it.

Select iOS 26 Beta and download.

Related: Apple Is Finally Offering AppleCare Coverage for Multiple Devices on One Plan. Here's How It Works.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How This Entrepreneur is Turning the 'Cat Lady' Trope Into a Pop Culture Powerhouse

Entrepreneur Susan Michaels transformed the negative "cat lady" stereotype into a thriving pop culture phenomenon with CatCon, the world's largest cat-focused event.

By Leo Zevin
Side Hustle

His Teenage Side Hustle Made $200 on a Good Night — Now the Business Earns $20 Million a Year: 'Like Having X-Ray Vision'

Charles Eide got his start in the wedding industry before following his entrepreneurial drive into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Process

Want to Scale Your Business? Start With These 3 Core Elements

The fundamental purpose of building systems in your business is to shift from reactive to proactive operations.

By Alykhan Jetha
Devices

Why This Can Be the Ideal Computer for a New Business Owner

You might be surprised to hear it's a very specific type of Mac.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

'Be the Envy of Nerds Everywhere:' These 5 Tech Tools Make Your To-Do List Easier to Tackle

These tech tools will make your day easier — and you might impress some people along the way.

By Mario Armstrong