Apple Is Letting You Test (and Complain About) the New iOS 26 Before It Comes Out. Here's How. Apple is letting iPhone users try its new iOS 26 in advance to see what interface changes to expect when it's released in the fall.
Key Takeaways
- iPhone users can preview the new iOS 26.
- The new operating system, which is set to be released in the fall, features the new "Liquid Glass" update.
- The update will be the biggest interface design change since 2013.
Your iPhone screen will look a lot different after Apple releases its new iOS 26 update this fall.
That's why the tech giant is giving customers a preview of its new operating system, iOS 26, which will be the biggest change to the iPhone's user interface design since 2013.
Related: Apple's Next Big Launch Is Reportedly Foldable iPhones. Here's When It Will Be Revealed.
The redesign, called "Liquid Glass," changes the look of the iPhone, replacing the buttons and user experience with translucent designs and more animated features. The concept lets the user see under the buttons while using them.
Expressive. Delightful. But still instantly familiar.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 9, 2025
Introducing our new software design with Liquid Glass. pic.twitter.com/8hA0q2aCTf
But the update isn't fully ready to go. Apple wants public feedback on the design changes and user experience before the update is fully released.
How to try Apple's new iOS 26
The public beta version was made available for preview on Thursday.
To begin, iPhone users sign up for Apple's beta program on the company's website.
Then open your iPhone and go to the Settings menu. Select General and look for Software Updates. There should now be an option for Beta Updates below it.
Select iOS 26 Beta and download.
Related: Apple Is Finally Offering AppleCare Coverage for Multiple Devices on One Plan. Here's How It Works.
Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.