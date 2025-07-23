Apple unveiled its new AppleCare One plan on Wednesday, which lets customers cover devices up to four years old.

Apple unveiled AppleCare One on Wednesday, offering customers a way to cover multiple Apple products with one plan.

"Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on, like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, combining simplicity and exceptional value," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a news release.

What's the difference between AppleCare One and AppleCare+?

AppleCare One includes the benefits that come with AppleCare+.

This includes loss and theft protection, unlimited repairs for accidents (drops, spills), 24/7 priority support, Apple-certified service, and battery coverage. AppleCare One also expands theft and loss protection to the iPad and Apple Watch.

How much does AppleCare One cost?

The service offers coverage for three Apple devices for $19.99 a month. Previously, insurance coverage was separate.

For example, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for iPhone is $9.99 a month or $99.99 for the year. For Mac, it costs $3.49 a month or $34.99 for the year. The iPad, meanwhile, costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year to cover.

Apple says that enrolling in AppleCare One can save customers up to $11 a month when covering multiple Apple products instead of getting AppleCare+ plans for each device. If you want to cover more than three devices, it will cost $5.99 per month for each.

One additional change is that customers can add products they already own, but only up to four years old. This extends the window for past purchases — previously, customers only had 60 days after purchase to sign up for AppleCare+.

When is AppleCare One available?

AppleCare One is available for purchase starting Thursday, July 24, 2025.

