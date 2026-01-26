Robots are coming for auto workers’ jobs. Hyundai Motor revealed plans to use 30,000 humanoids across its factories by 2030. The announcement sent the company’s shares rallying to record highs. But Hyundai’s Korean labor union hit the brakes on the plan, warning in an internal letter that robots won’t enter the workplace without union approval.

The union said the robots would bring “employment shocks” to workers. Hyundai will use Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot, a five-foot-tall humanoid capable of walking, waving, and performing backflips.

Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter said the robots address tasks that are difficult to automate cost-effectively due to variation in parts and assembly work. The robots will be manufactured at Hyundai’s new Robot Metaplant Application Center. Hyundai Motor Group owns an 80% stake in Boston Dynamics and views Atlas as a potential major revenue stream for the business.

