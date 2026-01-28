This $19.99 ChatGPT Automation E-Degree Builds Real AI Skills You Can Actually Use

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming a baseline business skill, not a niche advantage. But for many founders and operators, the challenge isn’t access to tools like ChatGPT—it’s knowing how to use them well. This ChatGPT Automation E-Degree, available now for just $19.99 (reg. $790), is designed to close that gap by building practical, transferable AI skills that translate directly into day-to-day business work.

Turn AI from a novelty into a reliable business tool

Rather than framing ChatGPT as a shortcut or replacement for human judgment, this program focuses on how AI can support real workflows. Courses explain where generative AI performs best, where it struggles, and how to integrate it responsibly into research, planning, communication, and operations. For entrepreneurs, that grounding is essential. According to McKinsey, AI is most valuable when it reduces friction and saves time without introducing new risk.

One of the core courses, ChatGPT Automation for Business Productivity, shows how to design repeatable systems that offload routine cognitive tasks. Learners explore how to use AI for drafting, summarizing, ideation, and internal documentation—while maintaining clarity and consistency. The emphasis is on process design, not one-off prompts, which makes the skills useful as workloads grow and teams expand.

Another highlight, Prompt Engineering and AI Optimization, focuses on how inputs shape outputs. This course teaches how to structure prompts to get clearer, more relevant, and more predictable responses from ChatGPT. For entrepreneurs relying on AI across marketing, customer communication, or research, this skill alone can significantly improve efficiency and reduce rework.

Build AI literacy that stays relevant as tools evolve

Instead of chasing features that may change, the e-degree emphasizes foundational understanding: how large language models interpret information, common limitations and biases, and how to evaluate AI-generated output critically. That broader literacy helps business leaders adapt as platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT continue to evolve—without having to relearn everything from scratch.

