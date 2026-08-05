Jeff Bezos Just Sold $4.1 Billion in Amazon Stock. Now Shares Are Down.

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Jeff Bezos filed to sell about 15 million Amazon shares worth roughly $4.1 billion, but the timing is almost comically bad. The filing landed a day after the stock hit an all-time high and pushed Amazon’s market value above $3 trillion, according to CNBC. Amazon shares fell more than 2% Tuesday right after the filing went public.

Lest you think he’s raining on Amazon’s parade, though, this wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment cash grab. The sale was set up months ago under a prearranged trading plan Bezos adopted back in November 2025, the kind of scheduled arrangement executives use specifically so they don’t look like they’re trying to time the market.

The record high itself came on the back of a genuinely strong quarter, with faster-than-expected growth in Amazon’s cloud business convincing investors that its AI bets are finally paying off. The stock is up about 20% this year, easily outpacing the S&P 500’s 12% gain.

Even though he stepped down as CEO in 2021, Bezos is still one of Amazon’s biggest shareholders. He sold $4.8 billion worth of shares in a similar filing last year, and he donated 220,200 shares to nonprofits back in May.