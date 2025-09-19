A Longtime NBA Star Has Been Holding Bitcoin For Years Because He Lost His Password: 'We Never Sold Anything' Two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant was locked out of his Coinbase account before gaining access again on Thursday.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Kevin Durant's agent said earlier this week that his client was locked out of his Coinbase account.
  • Durant began buying Bitcoin in 2016.
  • The crypto exchange said in a statement Thursday that the 15-time All-Star finally regained access to his account.

NBA players, they're just like us — when it comes to losing passwords, at least.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, 36, has been locked out of his Coinbase account for a long time, his agent, Rich Kleiman, told a group of conference attendees earlier this week.

"We've yet to be able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we've never sold anything, and this bitcoin is just through the roof," Kleiman said Tuesday at CNBC's Game Plan conference in Los Angeles. "It's just a process we haven't been able to figure out, but Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it's only benefited us."

Kleiman said that recovering Durant's account has been in the works for a while, and it was a "user error" on his and Durant's end. At the event, he blamed a forgotten password.

Durant, a 15-time All-Star, began buying Bitcoin in 2016, when it sold anywhere from $400 to $900, according to Investopedia. Decrypt reports that it was at $600 when Durant began his investment.

In a statement, Coinbase confirmed to Decrypt on Thursday that Durant has recovered his account.

Bitcoin is at $115,000 at press time, which is about 11,000% higher than when Durant first purchased it.

Durant has had a promotion deal with the crypto exchange since 2021, per Decrypt.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

