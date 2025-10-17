Key Takeaways Mark Wahlberg just closed on a 17,800-square-foot mansion in Delray Beach, Florida.

In June, the actor and producer sold his California home to Paris Hilton for $63.1 million.

Wahlberg’s new “fully-furnished” house is in an area called “billionaire’s row.”

Mark Wahlberg, 54, closed on a $37 million mansion earlier this week in Delray Beach, Florida, according to Realtor.com.

The seven-bedroom mansion has 10 full bathrooms (plus two half baths) and was recently fully remodeled. The 17,800-square-foot, fully-furnished home sits on a 2.7-acre lot in the gated community, Stone Creek Ranch, a newly developed area of Delray Beach, west of the Florida Turnpike, surrounded by country clubs (and some farmland). There are only 37 homes in the neighborhood.

The neighbors also include high-end strip malls with Pilates studios, juice bars, restaurants, a Wahlberg-approved F45 gym, and an IMAX theater.

But it’s not like the family will ever need to leave their new abode — it has its own “wellness wing,” according to the Zillow listing, with a “fully equipped gym, sauna, and massage room, and effortlessly opens out to a private tennis court and a saltwater lagoon pool that holds 170,000 gallons of cascading, crystal-clear water.”

There is also a home theater, cigar lounge, wine cellar, and a guesthouse.

Realtor.com reports that the actor was represented by Florida-based Realtor Michael Costello of Compass. In true Wahlberg style, he still has his 617 Boston area code, according to his bio.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Paris Hilton bought Wahlberg’s former Beverly Hills, California home for $63.1 million.

