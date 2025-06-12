Mattel Signs First-of-Its-Kind Deal With OpenAI to Bring ChatGPT to 'Iconic' Toys Mattel is also allowing its employees to use ChatGPT Enterprise to help design new products.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mattel and OpenAI have signed an agreement to bring ChatGPT to toys.
  • The first product arising from the collaboration is expected to be announced later this year.
  • The deal is the first of its kind.

A trailblazing new partnership will bring AI power to bestselling toys.

Mattel announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to its "iconic" toys. The toymaker is the company behind popular items, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO, and more.

"We're pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT," OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in a press release.

Barbie dolls. Photo by Tom Starkweather/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to TechCrunch, the deal is the first-of-its-kind for OpenAI, which has signed deals with companies like Reddit and Google but never with a toymaker. Mattel had not yet signed any deals with any AI companies. The move will also see Mattel incorporate ChatGPT Enterprise into its business operations, so staff can use the chatbot on the job to help design new products.

Related: 'Our Mission Remains the Same': OpenAI Reverses Course, Says Its Nonprofit Will Remain in Control of the Business

The partnership is in its early stage, with its first product expected to be announced later this year. Lightcap and Mattel's Chief Franchise Officer Josh Silverman told Bloomberg that Mattel could use AI to create digital assistants based on characters like Polly Pocket or to enhance games like UNO.

"It's really across the spectrum of physical products and some experiences," Silverman told the outlet, while also noting that Mattel isn't licensing its intellectual property to OpenAI, and it retains full ownership of the products being created.

Mattel is pushing into digital gaming and intends to launch its first self-published game next year.

Related: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says AI Agents Are Like a Team of 'Junior Employees'

Meanwhile, OpenAI is planning a broader push into physical products.

Last month, the ChatGPT-maker announced its biggest deal yet with its plans to acquire io, a startup created by former Apple designer Jony Ive, for $6.4 billion. The deal brings Ive and his 55-person team over to OpenAI to work on hardware embedded with ChatGPT, which could include headphones and devices with cameras, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

OpenAI is worth $300 billion after a record fundraising round in April. Mattel had a market cap of $6.23 billion at the time of writing.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google, Spotify Down in a Massive Outage Affecting Tens of Thousands. Here's What We Know.

Both Google and Spotify appear to be down for thousands of users.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Your Customers Are Talking About You — Here's How to Turn Their Feedback Into Profit

Listening to your customer has always been a strategic imperative. With countless options just a click away, consumers are gravitating toward brands that make them feel cherished and involved.

By Slava Bogdan
Business News

I Called Klarna's New AI Hotline to Talk to the Company's 'CEO' — Here's What Happened

Klarna's CEO voice-cloned himself and had the clone take customer calls over an AI-powered hotline.

By Sherin Shibu
Thought Leaders

6 Steps I Used to Escape Debt and Turn Crisis Into a Competitive Edge

Feeling afraid is natural. But feeling afraid every day? That's not sustainable, especially for entrepreneurs.

By Daniel Marcos
Growing a Business

3 Things You Need to Know About Building a Company That Lasts

If you want to build a business that lasts, technological solutions must be inscribed into the very fabric of your company's being. Here's why.

By William Louey