Hackers Access Personal Data of Millions of McDonald's Job Applicants Thanks to Absurdly Easy-to-Guess Password Lax secuity measures on McDonald's AI-powered "McHire" site made the personal info of tens of millions of job-seekers vulnerable.

By David James

McDonald's job applicants are not lovin' it.

Wired reports that the company site, McHire.com, built by AI software firm Paradox.ai had security flaws that exposed the personal data of "tens of millions of McDonald's job-seekers."

The records of "Olivia," the chatbot that applicants interacted with, were easy for hackers to access, writes Wired. It was "as straightforward as guessing the username and password '123456.'" As many as 64 million records were left vulnerable, containing applicants' names, email addresses, and phone numbers.

Related: McDonald's Is Hiring a Massive Amount of Workers

The security weakness was made public by independent security researchers Ian Carroll and Sam Curry. Carroll told Wired that they were initially drawn to check out Mchire.com due to its "uniquely dystopian" hiring process. "So I started applying for a job, and then after 30 minutes, we had full access to virtually every application that's ever been made to McDonald's going back years," Carroll said.

Paradox.ai's Chief Legal Officer, Stephanie King, told Wired, "We do not take this matter lightly, even though it was resolved swiftly and effectively," adding, "We own this."

Related: McDonald's Executive Says the Company Won't Raise Prices on the Egg McMuffin, 'Unlike Others Making News Recently'

McDonald's released a statement, which read in part: "We're disappointed by this unacceptable vulnerability from a third-party provider, Paradox.ai. As soon as we learned of the issue, we mandated Paradox.ai to remediate the issue immediately, and it was resolved on the same day it was reported to us."

Good thing the Hamburgular hadn't logged on that day.

