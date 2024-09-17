Get All Access for $5/mo

These Are the 20 Best-Rated Spots in Yelp's 20-Year History, According to the Company. What Was No. 1? Yelp celebrates two decades in business on Tuesday.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Yelp turned 20 on Tuesday, marking two decades of user-based ratings.
  • Here are the most popular businesses in the U.S. on Yelp, from cultural destinations to trendy restaurants.

Yelp is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, marking a major milestone for the internet review pioneer. According to the company, more than 287 million reviews have been posted by Yelp users over the past two decades.

To celebrate, the company is releasing internal data on some of the most popular businesses of all time since the company debuted in 2004.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York takes the top spot, according to Yelp data. It has more than 3,500 reviews and 22,000 photos. But that doesn't mean New York dominated the rankings. In fact, only two of the top 20 are on the East Coast.

1. Metropolitan Museum of Art - New York, NY

2. Balboa Park - San Diego, CA

3. The Getty Center - Los Angeles, CA

4. Central Park Conservancy - New York, NY

5. The Huntington - San Marino, CA

For the top 20, click here.


Meanwhile, when it comes to snapping the perfect shot, some spots are more crowded than the rest. These are the most photographed businesses on Yelp of all time, per the company.

1. Disneyland - Anaheim, CA

2. Bacchanal Buffet - Las Vegas, NV

3. Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen - Las Vegas, NV

4. Bestia - Los Angeles, CA

5. Universal Studios Hollywood - Universal City, CA

For the top 20, click here.

When it comes to food categories (pizza, sushi, burgers, and tacos) these four businesses were tops in their categories.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

