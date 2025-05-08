Here's How Much MrBeast Reportedly Spent to Wish Himself a Happy Birthday Celebrating on X isn't cheap.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic | Getty
MrBeast and Thea Booysens attend the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.

MrBeast celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday, and part of his plan involved sending a promoted post on X wishing himself a happy birthday.

While the X site does not have set ad prices listed, it does have instructions for how to use X Ads through its auction and bid system. But according to the digital marketing site WebFX, promoted ads on X cost between $0.26 and $0.50 for the first post. (The company surveyed more than 200 marketers to see what they paid for ads and new followers on X.)

WebFX also reports that gaining a new audience through promoted ads can cost up to $4 per new follower.

As of press time, the post has around 100,000 likes, 9,500 comments, and 7,500 reposts, which means that if MrBeast's team paid the traditional way (i.e., without any special deal or partnership), the post could have cost Donaldson more than $25,000.

Meanwhile, though many of the replies wished Donaldson a happy birthday, there were, of course, comments wondering why the post would be promoted in the first place.

But when you're in the business of clicks and views, it makes sense that buying ads on social, instead of a new watch, would be a top choice — it's like investing back into R&D.

Donaldson also shared some of his YouTube stats by year. For the last year, at age 26, Donaldson received 36,436,299,644 views, he says.

Business Insider reports that Donaldson's company, Beast Industries, generated $473 million in revenue in 2024. He said he will likely make twice that this year.

In February, it was reported that MrBeast was raising money to found a holding company valued at $5 billion. And earlier this week, Donaldson announced that he is writing a book with James Patterson, set to be published in 2026 by HarperCollins.

With all these new deals, he'll likely hit his revenue goals — and be able to afford as many promoted posts as he desires for his 28th birthday.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

