MrBeast celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday, and part of his plan involved sending a promoted post on X wishing himself a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday MrBeast! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2025

While the X site does not have set ad prices listed, it does have instructions for how to use X Ads through its auction and bid system. But according to the digital marketing site WebFX, promoted ads on X cost between $0.26 and $0.50 for the first post. (The company surveyed more than 200 marketers to see what they paid for ads and new followers on X.)

WebFX also reports that gaining a new audience through promoted ads can cost up to $4 per new follower.

As of press time, the post has around 100,000 likes, 9,500 comments, and 7,500 reposts, which means that if MrBeast's team paid the traditional way (i.e., without any special deal or partnership), the post could have cost Donaldson more than $25,000.

Meanwhile, though many of the replies wished Donaldson a happy birthday, there were, of course, comments wondering why the post would be promoted in the first place.

But when you're in the business of clicks and views, it makes sense that buying ads on social, instead of a new watch, would be a top choice — it's like investing back into R&D.

Donaldson also shared some of his YouTube stats by year. For the last year, at age 26, Donaldson received 36,436,299,644 views, he says.

Here is how many views we got on YouTube every year of my life from age 12 to now 27!



Age/Views

12 - 15,000

13 - 7,000

14 - 41,148

15 - 125,634

16 - 202,000

17 - 5,482,596

18 - 122,441,813

19 - 464,282,517

20 - 2,099,879,911

21 - 3,324,451,660

22 - 8,184,185,544

23 -… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2025

Business Insider reports that Donaldson's company, Beast Industries, generated $473 million in revenue in 2024. He said he will likely make twice that this year.

In February, it was reported that MrBeast was raising money to found a holding company valued at $5 billion. And earlier this week, Donaldson announced that he is writing a book with James Patterson, set to be published in 2026 by HarperCollins.

With all these new deals, he'll likely hit his revenue goals — and be able to afford as many promoted posts as he desires for his 28th birthday.