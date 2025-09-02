'A Necessary Decision': Nestlé CEO Ousted After Revelation of Romantic Relationship With Subordinate CEO Laurent Freixe was dismissed after an internal investigation found a violation of Nestlé's code of business conduct.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Nestlé fired its CEO, Laurent Freixe, after an investigation found he had an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate.
  • This is the second CEO exit in under a year for Nestlé.
  • Nestlé installed Philipp Navratil, previously head of the Nespresso division, as the new CEO.

Nestlé, the world's largest consumer goods company, has dismissed its CEO, Laurent Freixe, following revelations of an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate.

According to Reuters, concerns about a possible relationship first surfaced in the spring through the company's internal reporting channel "Speak Up." A board-led investigation followed, during which Freixe had denied the relationship.

Staff concerns persisted, prompting another investigation overseen by Chairman Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Isla and independent outside counsel. This time around, investigators found what they believed to be evidence of a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. Swiss website Inside Paradeplatz reports that Freixe met the unnamed woman in 2022, when he was head of Nestlé's Latin America business.

Related: Astronomer CEO Resigns After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal

This relationship violated Nestlé's code of business conduct, and as reported by Fox Business News, the breach led to Freixe's immediate removal after just one year in the role. He was not awarded any exit compensation.

"This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company," Chairman Paul Bulcke said. "I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé."

Nestlé installed Philipp Navratil, previously head of the Nespresso division, as the new CEO.

This is the second CEO exit in less than a year for Nestlé, adding to its financial troubles. The Swiss food giant's shares have shed 17% during Freixe's leadership, per Reuters, and the value has plummeted by almost a third over the past five years.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

This Husband and Wife Started a Business in One of the Fastest-Growing Areas of the Country. Now They Have 9 Locations — Some Doing Over $1 Million a Year.

Chad and Tiffany Mussmon grew from a single Little Gym in 1997 to seven locations plus two Snapology territories — and now run a co-branded hub built for busy families.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

People Line Up Down the Block to Try This Iconic NYC Pizza. Now, It Could Be Coming to Your City.

Lawrence Longo shares his vision for the next great American pizza brand, its loyal following and the strategy behind big growth.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business Solutions

Turn Your Expertise into a Published Book for Only $49

Build literary authority and boost your revenue.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

I Run A Global Advertising Agency. Here's How We Create Great Ideas — By Rewarding Lots of Bad Ideas

You won't get anywhere by demanding good ideas. Instead, encourage a lot of bad ones first.

By Andrew Robertson
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan