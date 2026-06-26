Novak Djokovic Has Won 24 Grand Slams. Now He’s Going to Work on Wall Street: ‘I Like to Disrupt’

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From Wimbledon to Wall Street, Novak Djokovic isn’t waiting until retirement to make his next professional play. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who’s gunning for a 25th title at Wimbledon this week at age 39, just landed a new job at General Atlantic, one of Wall Street’s biggest private equity firms, managing $126 billion. “I like to disrupt, I like to challenge the status quo on and off the court,” Djokovic told Bloomberg.

His focus is health, wellness and sports technology, which is no surprise for a guy who quit chocolate for two years and credits a gluten-free diet for two decades at the top of his sport. As a global strategic adviser, he’ll bring relationships and deal flow to a firm that already backed Facebook, Uber, Vuori and Gymshark.

The Joker joining General Atlantic is both a personal reinvention and a signal about where smart money is going next. He’s even eyeing Federer and Nadal as potential deal partners. “I do like the idea of the future of us coming together and possibly doing something,” he said.