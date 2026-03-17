Nvidia Says AI Chip Orders Could Hit At Least $1 Trillion by 2027. Here’s Why Demand Keeps Climbing.

Jensen Huang is putting his chips on the table. The Nvidia CEO told a packed house at his company’s developer conference Monday that AI chip orders could hit at least $1 trillion through 2027. That’s double what the company projected just last year.

The surge is being driven by a shift in how AI is being used. The industry is moving from training AI models to AI actually doing productive work. That transition is exploding demand for chips, according to CNBC.

Agentic AI, which spawns other agents to autonomously complete tasks, is particularly chip-hungry. As companies deploy these systems, the number of tokens being generated has exploded. Huang said demand is booming from startups and big companies alike, with both groups eager to expand capacity.