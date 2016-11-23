And you thought the Black Friday mobs were scary.

Photographer and activist Seph Lawless's work documenting abandoned malls and theme parks went viral this week, with a spotlight on shots he took in the shutdown Lincoln Mall in Chicago. As you'll see, there are no Black Friday crowds. The only signs of life are mall plants that continue to grow under the eery glow from the skylights.

Check out some highlights from Lawless's amazing Instagram account below, and check out a full slideshow of his Lincoln Mall images here.

Abandoned Lincoln Mall A photo posted by Seph Lawless (@sephlawless) on Nov 23, 2016 at 5:10am PST

A lot of people don't know this, even though we talked about it on @viceland months ago...that a small child crawled underneath this elevator at a mall while it was in operation and was crushed to death making this abandoned mall even more disturbing! ??? A photo posted by Seph Lawless (@sephlawless) on Nov 22, 2016 at 3:44pm PST