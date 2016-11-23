Photographer's Creepy Photos of Closed Down Mall Go Viral And you thought the Black Friday mobs were scary.

By Dan Bova

Seph Lawless | sephlawless.com

Photographer and activist Seph Lawless's work documenting abandoned malls and theme parks went viral this week, with a spotlight on shots he took in the shutdown Lincoln Mall in Chicago. As you'll see, there are no Black Friday crowds. The only signs of life are mall plants that continue to grow under the eery glow from the skylights.

Check out some highlights from Lawless's amazing Instagram account below, and check out a full slideshow of his Lincoln Mall images here.

Abandoned Lincoln Mall

A photo posted by Seph Lawless (@sephlawless) on Nov 23, 2016 at 5:10am PST

BLACK FRIDAY 2016 ABANDONED DEAD MALL ?

A photo posted by Seph Lawless (@sephlawless) on Nov 22, 2016 at 8:15am PST
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

