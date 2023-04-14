The Internet Can't Get Enough of This Real Life Snoopy Dog: 'My Childhood Dream Come True'

Bayley the Sheepadoodle has gained quite the following on Instagram.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Few cartoons draw as much of a sense of nostalgia as Snoopy, the adorable dog made famous in "Peanuts."

But now, one dog is going viral after people noticed it shares an uncanny resemblance to the cartoon character.

The adorable pooch goes by the name of Bayley the Sheepadoodle (a mix between an English sheepdog and a miniature poodle) and has amassed a following of over 236,000 Instagram followers who can't get enough of the new furry celebrity.

"I posed for a photo and told mom we need to post a picture to say hello to my friends," one post is captioned that's garnered nearly 84,000 likes.

"Snoopy but the live action version," one user joked.

Bayley first gained canine fame after she was featured on the popular "Doodle Dogs Club" account, which put the dog's photo side-by-side with the cartoon character, showing just how similar they really are.

"With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog,' the post reads.

"Omg my childhood dream come true," one user wrote beneath the post excitedly. "I've always wanted there to be a REAL life Snoopy!"

Technically, the cartoon character Snoopy is a beagle, but his fluffy, real-life lookalike doesn't seem to be upsetting any diehard "Peanuts" fans.

Snoopy first warmed the hearts in 1950 when the dog appeared in the original Peanuts comic strip drawn by Charles M Schulz.

As the cartoon gained popularity, it was adapted into roughly 46 television specials starting in 1965.

Snoopy is, of course, Charlie Brown's best friend, though Bayley has yet to meet Charlie's real-life doppelgänger yet.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Is AI a Threat to Remote Work? Here's How to Understand the Challenges and Opportunities of AI in Business

While artificial intelligence has great potential to enhance different aspects of our lives, both personally and professionally, there still remain ethical considerations, and problem areas arise should we fail to pay attention to what exactly controls us.

By Kartik Jobanputra

By Omri Hurwitz

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

In March, Cars Sold Below Sticker Price for First Time in 2 Years. Will Prices Continue to Drop?

The average amount that Americans spent on a new car last month was $171 below the average sticker price.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business Process

How Entrepreneurs Can Increase Their Flow and Boost Creativity and Productivity

Struggling to stay productive? Learn how you can create a flow state that will maximize your creative output, providing more efficient results for your business.

By Brandon Pena

Green Entrepreneur

A Museum Is Offering $25,000 to Find the Meteorite That Just Struck Earth

Calling all meteor hunters—a flying fireball landed in Maine that could contain valuable information about the solar system.

By Jonathan Small