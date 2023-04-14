Bayley the Sheepadoodle has gained quite the following on Instagram.

Few cartoons draw as much of a sense of nostalgia as Snoopy, the adorable dog made famous in "Peanuts."

But now, one dog is going viral after people noticed it shares an uncanny resemblance to the cartoon character.

The adorable pooch goes by the name of Bayley the Sheepadoodle (a mix between an English sheepdog and a miniature poodle) and has amassed a following of over 236,000 Instagram followers who can't get enough of the new furry celebrity.

"I posed for a photo and told mom we need to post a picture to say hello to my friends," one post is captioned that's garnered nearly 84,000 likes.

"Snoopy but the live action version," one user joked.

Bayley first gained canine fame after she was featured on the popular "Doodle Dogs Club" account, which put the dog's photo side-by-side with the cartoon character, showing just how similar they really are.

"With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog,' the post reads.

"Omg my childhood dream come true," one user wrote beneath the post excitedly. "I've always wanted there to be a REAL life Snoopy!"

Technically, the cartoon character Snoopy is a beagle, but his fluffy, real-life lookalike doesn't seem to be upsetting any diehard "Peanuts" fans.

Snoopy first warmed the hearts in 1950 when the dog appeared in the original Peanuts comic strip drawn by Charles M Schulz.

As the cartoon gained popularity, it was adapted into roughly 46 television specials starting in 1965.

Snoopy is, of course, Charlie Brown's best friend, though Bayley has yet to meet Charlie's real-life doppelgänger yet.