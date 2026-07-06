Robinhood CEO Predicts That AI Agents Will Catch Up to Human Traders ‘Soon’

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Key Takeaways Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev expects AI agents on the platform to soon match the full capabilities of human retail traders.

Drawing on his experience with programmatic trading before Robinhood, Tenev noted that complex, automated systems have been standard for institutional players for decades.

He said that consumer-facing AI agents are the way to deliver that sophistication to standard retail investors.

AI agents, or AI that can carry out tasks on a user’s behalf with minimal intervention, are about to occupy the same space as human traders on investing app Robinhood.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev predicts that AI agents will soon be able to match everything a retail investor can do at the keyboard.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Tenev said that the company is pushing AI agents to ensure that “every capability a human can do will be available to an AI agent.”

Drawing on his experience with programmatic trading before Robinhood, Tenev noted that a significant portion of trading activity is already AI-powered, but those tools have largely been reserved for Wall Street firms rather than everyday investors. He said that consumer-facing AI agents are the way to deliver that sophistication to standard retail investors.

“The end state of agentic trading at Robinhood is to give the everyday person access to the same tools, the same computation, the same power that institutional investors in high-frequency trading firms have been enjoying for several decades,” Tenev told CNBC, framing the initiative as the next step in Robinhood’s mission to democratize finance.

Tenev told CNBC that AI agents are quickly closing the gap with human traders. He suggested that parity in capabilities could arrive “soon” rather than years down the road.

At the same time, Tenev stressed that many traders love the craft of trading itself and that there will “always be a human element to it” with human beings ultimately “calling the shots.”

Robinhood has introduced AI agent products

Tenev’s comments build on products that Robinhood started rolling out in May. The brokerage introduced agentic trading accounts and an agentic credit card that lets AI agents trade stocks and make purchases on a customer’s behalf.

In practice, the agents can implement specific strategies or shop for deals and execute purchases using virtual credit cards linked to set budgets. Robinhood says customers receive notifications whenever an agent trades or spends, and can shut the agent off instantly or require manual approval for transactions to keep a human in the loop.

Robinhood’s earnings miss

Robinhood’s April earnings miss underscored how dependent the brokerage remains on volatile crypto trading, even as new products gain traction. For the first quarter of 2026, Robinhood reported net income of $346 million, or $0.38 per share, and revenue of $1.07 billion, both rising year-over-year but falling short of Wall Street forecasts for $0.39 per share and $1.139 billion in revenue.

Crypto transaction revenue plunged 47% from a year earlier amid a digital asset slump, while options and interest income grew but were still behind analyst expectations.

Robinhood has nearly 28 million users across 38 countries and three continents, the company said in a statement last week. Last month, Robinhood laid off about 10% of its workforce, or about 290 employees.