Robinhood Will Now Let AI Trade Your Stocks and Swipe Your Credit Card — Here’s How It Works
The platform is letting users connect Claude and Cursor to dedicated accounts. AI agents can trade, shop and book on your behalf.
Your next stock trade may not be your decision. Robinhood just launched a feature that lets AI agents handle stock trades and credit-card purchases for customers, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Users can link an AI agent like Anthropic’s Claude or the coding agent Cursor to a dedicated investment account, where it can place trades based on detailed instructions, like finding under-the-radar startup investments. Agents can also connect to a virtual version of users’ Gold credit cards to hunt for low prices, snag Broadway tickets or book hard-to-get restaurant reservations.
It’s not totally the wild west. Safety controls are baked in. Investors get a push notification for every trade, can set spending limits, require approval for every purchase and disconnect the agent at any time. Agents can’t access primary credit-card numbers or other account information. Robinhood joins a crowded field of financial firms embedding AI into customer services, though it remains to be seen whether investors will trust algorithms with a major chunk of their financial lives.
Your next stock trade may not be your decision. Robinhood just launched a feature that lets AI agents handle stock trades and credit-card purchases for customers, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Users can link an AI agent like Anthropic’s Claude or the coding agent Cursor to a dedicated investment account, where it can place trades based on detailed instructions, like finding under-the-radar startup investments. Agents can also connect to a virtual version of users’ Gold credit cards to hunt for low prices, snag Broadway tickets or book hard-to-get restaurant reservations.
It’s not totally the wild west. Safety controls are baked in. Investors get a push notification for every trade, can set spending limits, require approval for every purchase and disconnect the agent at any time. Agents can’t access primary credit-card numbers or other account information. Robinhood joins a crowded field of financial firms embedding AI into customer services, though it remains to be seen whether investors will trust algorithms with a major chunk of their financial lives.