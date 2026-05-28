Robinhood Will Now Let AI Trade Your Stocks and Swipe Your Credit Card — Here’s How It Works

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Your next stock trade may not be your decision. Robinhood just launched a feature that lets AI agents handle stock trades and credit-card purchases for customers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Users can link an AI agent like Anthropic’s Claude or the coding agent Cursor to a dedicated investment account, where it can place trades based on detailed instructions, like finding under-the-radar startup investments. Agents can also connect to a virtual version of users’ Gold credit cards to hunt for low prices, snag Broadway tickets or book hard-to-get restaurant reservations.

It’s not totally the wild west. Safety controls are baked in. Investors get a push notification for every trade, can set spending limits, require approval for every purchase and disconnect the agent at any time. Agents can’t access primary credit-card numbers or other account information. Robinhood joins a crowded field of financial firms embedding AI into customer services, though it remains to be seen whether investors will trust algorithms with a major chunk of their financial lives.