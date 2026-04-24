Anthropic Surged to a $1 Trillion Valuation in an ‘Absolutely Wild’ Three-Month Run

Anthropic just pulled off one of the fastest valuation surges in Silicon Valley history. The AI startup hit a $1 trillion valuation on secondary markets this week, nearly tripling from its $380 billion funding round just three months ago. One investor called it an “epic run.” Another called it “absolutely wild.” The milestone puts Anthropic in rarefied air — Walmart became the first retailer to join the $1 trillion club earlier this year.

The frenzy has pushed Anthropic ahead of OpenAI, which is trading at $880 billion on private marketplace Forge Global despite raising at $852 billion earlier this year. Investors are so desperate for Anthropic shares that some have offered to sell their homes in exchange for stock. One shareholder is trying to unload shares at a $1.15 trillion valuation.

What’s driving the surge? Torrid revenue growth and momentum around Claude Code, Anthropic’s AI-powered coding assistant. But much of the demand is pure FOMO. “It’s almost less about the return than being able to say they’re an Anthropic investor,” said Glen Anderson, CEO of Rainmaker Securities. Those lucky enough to own shares say they’re getting hounded with multiple offers daily.