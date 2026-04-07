Sam Altman Says AI Will Soon Cause Widespread Job Loss. His Solution Is ‘Robot Taxes’ and Wealth Sharing.

Sam Altman sees the future, and he’s terrified. The OpenAI CEO just published a 13-page blueprint warning that capitalism as we know it won’t be enough to handle what’s coming.

The plan proposes giving every American a stake in AI-driven economic growth through a nationally managed fund paid in part by AI companies, shifting taxes from payroll to capital gains since robots, not humans, will be doing the bulk of the work, and piloting four-day workweeks at full pay. It even includes containment plans for rogue AI systems that “cannot be easily recalled.”

Altman told Axios that AI superintelligence is so close and so disruptive that America needs a new social contract on the scale of the New Deal. The two most immediate threats? Cyberattacks and biological attacks enabled by AI models.