Shaquille O'Neal Is Settling the FTX Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Him By Investors. Here's How Much He'll Pay Out. NBA Hall of Famer Shaq is settling a class action lawsuit brought by FTX investors who claim they were misled.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery
Shaquille O'Neal attends Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2025 Upfront arrivals at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2025 in New York City.

NBA Hall of Famer (and prolific franchise owner) Shaquille O'Neal will pay $1.8 million to settle claims from investors that he misled them into investing in FTX, the bankrupt and infamous crypto exchange formerly led by Sam Bankman-Fried.

The settlement will cost Shaq around $1 million more than he got paid for the FTX commercial in the first place, which was reportedly around $750,000.

After being named in a class-action lawsuit in December 2022 alongside other celebrities who starred in FTX promotions, including Tom Brady and Larry David, O'Neal told CNBC that he was just acting in a commercial, not giving financial advice.

"A lot of people think I'm involved, but I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial," O'Neal said at the time.

O'Neal allegedly dodged process servers for months but was served with legal documents in April 2023.

If approved by the judge overseeing the case, the settlement would officially end the class action lawsuit, which was filed by FTX investors who deposited money between May 2019 and late 2022, and release him from future liability in this matter, fully resolving all claims without O'Neal having to admit any wrongdoing. It also bans him from seeking reimbursement from the FTX estate, per CNBC.

Bankman-Fried is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for seven counts of fraud and conspiracy related to the FTX collapse.

Business Insider reports he may be released four years early for good behavior.

