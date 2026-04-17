Did You Shop at Trader Joe’s in 2019? You Might Be Owed Money From a Class Action Settlement.

Check your old receipts. Trader Joe’s is paying out $7.4 million to customers who used credit or debit cards between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019, after a class action lawsuit claimed the grocery chain violated federal law. The issue? Receipts at some stores printed the first six and last four digits of customers’ cards, increasing the risk of identity theft.

Trader Joe’s denied all wrongdoing and said no one reported actual identity theft from the receipts. But the company’s insurer decided settling was cheaper than fighting a long legal battle. Under federal law, you don’t need to prove identity theft happened to claim a payout — printing too many card digits is the violation itself.

If you’re eligible, you could get an estimated $102.45 per person. Claims must be submitted by June 6, 2026, through the settlement website. You’ll need either your Class ID number from the email or postcard, or the first six and last four digits of the card you used plus your purchase date.