Snap Bet $2,195 on the Future of Smart Glasses. Meta Answered With a $244 Version.

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How smart was Snap’s decision to release its new smart glasses for $2,195? Meta just answered with $244 glasses of its own.

Just one week after Snap unveiled its Specs AR glasses, Meta launched a line starting at nearly seven times less. The new Meta Glasses come in three styles: the Adventurer, the Fury, and a $399 Kylie Jenner collab called the Starfire, which swaps the standard Meta AI voice for an AI-generated version of Jenner’s own.

Meta is on a mission. Smart glasses shipments surged 167% in the first quarter of 2026, and Meta already controls roughly 80% of the market. Daily users of Meta’s glasses tripled year over year. The company is going cheaper to lock up the mass market before Apple arrives. Unlike Meta’s previous glasses, which borrowed credibility from Ray-Ban and Oakley, these are the first to carry Meta’s own name.