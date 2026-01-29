The seat scramble at Southwest Airlines is no longer a thing. After 50 years, Southwest officially retired its open seating policy this week. It was a major move for the carrier, known for passengers scrambling for good seats as they boarded. The first two flights with assigned seating landed at Chicago Midway International Airport and Orlando International Airport, where the airline celebrated with a water-cannon salute, balloons, and commemorative bag tags reading “I understood the assignment.”

The airline now offers three seat categories — standard, preferred, and extra legroom — with premium seats costing hundreds of dollars more than the cheapest fare. Southwest says it made the changes in response to customer preferences and will ultimately increase revenue.

But some loyal customers are unhappy with the shift. Larry Wolf, who’s flown Southwest for more than two decades, told The New York Times, “I liked them really well when they were young and scrappy.” With assigned seats, “now it’s just like any other airline.” Others welcomed the change, saying it eliminated the stress and anxiety that came with the seat scrum.

