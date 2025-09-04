Rival Airlines Are Adding Extra Flights in Case Spirit 'Suddenly Goes Out of Business' United and Frontier Airlines are adding new routes after Spirit cut 12 cities from its schedule.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Spirit Airlines is ending service in 12 U.S. cities beginning next month.
  • The carrier filed for its second bankruptcy in less than a year last week.
  • Rival airlines, including United and Frontier, are capitalizing on the news as they see it as an opportunity for growth.

Spirit Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than a year last week and announced that it's ending service to a dozen cities in October. Now, rival airlines are swooping in.

On the heels of the bankruptcy news last week, Frontier Airlines, which has a 35% overlap with Spirit on routes, per CNBC, announced it is adding 20 new routes this winter. And on Thursday, United Airlines launched ticket sales for 15 new flights beginning January 6 for Spirit-heavy hubs, such as Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.

"If Spirit suddenly goes out of business, it will be incredibly disruptive, so we're adding these flights to give their customers other options if they want or need them," said Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, in a press release.

The cities Spirit is exiting in October include: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Birmingham, Alabama; Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Macon, Georgia; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; and four California cities (Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, and San Jose).

"We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund," Spirit said in a statement.

