Pay $24 Once for a PDF Toolkit Built for Business

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Running a business means dealing with documents—contracts, forms, reports, spreadsheets, scanned paperwork, and files that inevitably arrive in the wrong format. To that end, AcePDF Converter & Editor is on sale for just $23.97 (MSRP $99.99) for a lifetime license, giving business leaders a practical way to handle more of that work themselves.

AcePDF can convert PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, text, HTML, PNG, and JPG while preserving original layouts, images, and hyperlinks. It also creates PDFs from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and image files. Batch conversion makes it possible to process multiple PDFs together rather than working through them individually.

That versatility can be useful when documents are constantly moving between customers, colleagues, and other business contacts. Instead of finding a separate utility every time you need to adjust a PDF, AcePDF also lets you merge, split, rotate, or delete pages, and compress oversized documents.

Built-in OCR adds another useful option for businesses still dealing with paper records or scanned files. It can extract and edit text from image-based PDFs, while form tools let you build or fill interactive documents with text, checkboxes, shapes, and annotations.

For documents that shouldn’t be freely accessible, AcePDF can add password protection. You can also add watermarks, comments, notes, stamps, and other annotations.

AcePDF has a 4.4/5 Trustpilot rating, and all features are now fully supported on Windows and Mac. And for a one-time payment, it’s a straightforward way to keep routine PDF work in-house.

Get the AcePDF Converter & Editor Lifetime License for $23.97 (MSRP $99.99) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.